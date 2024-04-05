AFC Notes: Stefon Diggs, Mason Rudolph, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Jaguars

Mississippi State CB Decamerion Richardson has an official 30 visit scheduled with the Jaguars. (MLFootball)

Texans

It was a mutual decision between the Houston Texans and WR Stefon Diggs to restructure his contract to a one-year deal. This will give Houston cap flexibility next off-season and Diggs the opportunity to land another lucrative deal in free-agency. (Dianna Russini)

Titans

Titans GM Ran Carthon thinks recently signed QB Mason Rudolph brings experience as a backup behind Will Levis.

“Mason has experience, has played in a ton of games, has been a starter,” Carthon said, via Jim Wyatt of the team’s site. “He’s going to come in the room and offer some unique experiences to both Will and Malik, to help those guys with their maturation. He’ll come in the room and push those guys as well.”

When asked about how QB Malik Willis should feel about Rudolph’s addition, Carthon said Willis should be ready for competition like all players at each position.

“Malik should read into just like the receivers should read into us signing players, or corners when we sign players,” Carthon said. “It’s another person we’re adding to the room. We were always going to add a quarterback, and we still may add another one. It’s just what we’re supposed to do. We’re supposed to create competition in the room. (We tell Malik): Keep doing what you are doing.”

Titans’ new HC Brian Callahan liked Rudolph coming out of Oklahoma State in 2018 and pointed out he obviously provides competition for Willis.

“I have played against Mason a couple of times,” Callahan said. “I liked Mason coming out of college as a player. He has been called upon to come in and play for Pittsburgh, and has played pretty well for them. I think he has good experience, he’s a veteran player. So to add him in the back-up role, to help and aid Will. … I’ve always believed in the importance of a good back-up, both in the room and on the field. And I think Mason fits that bill, obviously in competition with Malik Willis, who is already here in Tennessee. I am excited about what Mason brings, and what he has shown as a player in the league.”