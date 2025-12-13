AFC Notes: Stefon Diggs, Rasul Douglas, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins

Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel and DC Anthony Weaver are confident in the play of veteran CB Rasul Douglas and have also been impressed by his professionalism as someone who has been with several teams in his career.

“I was very confident in his football play based on watching film,” McDaniel said of Douglas, via DolphinsWire.com. “I had no idea how much of an impact he could make as a Year 1 player on the team, and I see him as right in there with our nucleus of guys as a driving force in how we’re motivated each and every day we come to work. I think he was one of the more vocal players in reestablishing the standard with which we wanted to operate after the Cleveland game. He’s a gigantically impactful football player as a value-added team guy; I just didn’t have any idea about the personality. I’ve seen him make plays on the ball and plays in the run game that I think he’s playing some of his best ball that he’s played. I knew he was a ball player, I just didn’t know how much he could aid in the team that we’re trying to create.”

“Consummate professional, knows all the ins and outs schematically of what you’re trying to do,” Weaver said of Douglas. “I love the guy, man, he is a leader. Not necessarily kind of walking, talking, saying all the right things, but by his sheer professionalism. He’s showing some of these young guys the pathway to play as long and have the success that he’s had in this league.”

Jets

Jets HC Aaron Glenn on C Josh Myers receiving a contract extension: “He deserves it. He came to a team where he knew there was going to be stiff competition … I feel very fortunate that he chose us, this team, and me to be his coach. He’s done everything you want done as a player.” (Rosenblatt)

P atriots

Patriots WR Stefon Diggs spoke about the status of his hip flexor injury, which he says is pretty much pain-free after the team’s bye week.

“I’m great. I had some pinching in my hip, like around my hip flexor and [expletive],” said Diggs, via PatriotsWire.com. “And then in the game, I got kneed in my hip. So it was my hip flexor, and then I had like a contusion. So my [expletive] was [expletive] up for like a week, for real. I was still playing. …It’s pretty much gone away now, but I’ve got a week off to do a little bit more strength stuff.”