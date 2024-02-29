AFC Notes: Stefon Diggs, Tua Tagovailoa, Zach Wilson, Bills, Dolphins, Jets

Bills
- Bills GM Brandon Beane was definitive when asked about the future of WR Stefon Diggs, via the Athletic’s Joe Buscaglia: “Yeah, I expect him to be here.”
- Beane didn’t dismiss the idea of starting completely over at safety, with Micah Hyde not under contract in 2024 while mulling retirement and Jordan Poyer a potential cap cut. Both are well into their 30s: “Whether that’s you have to replace it all at once or whether you keep one or keep both, those are all decisions we’re still working through on our end.”
- Florida State DL Braden Fiske had a formal Combine interview with the Bills. (Justin Melo)
Dolphins
- Dolphins GM Chris Grier said using the franchise tag on DT Christian Wilkins is “on the table” but was close to signing an extension last offseason, via Joe Schad.
- Grier is hopeful about getting an extension done with Tua Tagovailoa before the start of the season but admits long-term deals aren’t easy. (Schad)
- Grier mentioned that Tagovailoa’s agent is at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis and will meet with him over an extension for his client. (Schad)
- Grier was clear that Tagovailoa’s concussion history will not be a factor in contract talks. (Schad)
- As for the possibility of trading WR Jaylen Waddle, who is entering the final year of his rookie contract, Grier said they’ve never considered parting ways with Waddle and want to keep him around long term: “No thoughts of trading Jaylen Waddle. He’ll be around here for a long time,” per Marcel Louis-Jacques.
- Although the Dolphins are releasing CB Xavien Howard, Grier said the door is open for a possible return. (Schad)
- Grier said they are still “very excited” about their other cornerbacks Cam Smith and Jalen Ramsey, via Armando Salguero.
- Grier intimated impending free agent G Robert Hunt wants to test the open market. (Salguero)
- Regarding LB Jerome Baker, who is entering the final year of his contract and doesn’t have any guaranteed money left on his contract, Grier said they want to keep him around but will give their defensive staff time to assess players before deciding on restructuring Baker’s deal, per Daniel Oyefusi.
Jets
Jets GM Joe Douglas said they’ve given QB Zach Wilson‘s agent permission to seek a trade partner and will circle back at some point to see where things are at.
“Well, I’ve had good conversations with his agent, Brian Ayrault,” Douglas said NFL.com. “Where we are exactly, we’ve given them permission to talk to other teams about a trade. I’m going to circle back with Brian at some point, this week or next week, just to see how those conversations go. Other than that, there’s nothing else to report.”
Douglas added they plan on addressing the backup quarterback role.
“That’s part of the discussions that we’ve had,” Douglas said. “It’s an area that we’re going to be addressing moving forward, so again, we’re still really early in the offseason, especially when it comes to the veteran backup landscape and market. We’ve had good meetings, good evaluations of the guys that are available. I think we’re ready to take the next step and see where the market is exactly with these backup quarterbacks.”
