AFC Notes: Stefon Diggs, Tua Tagovailoa, Zach Wilson, Bills, Dolphins, Jets

Bills

was definitive when asked about the future of WR , via the Athletic’s Joe Buscaglia: “Yeah, I expect him to be here.” Beane didn’t dismiss the idea of starting completely over at safety, with Micah Hyde not under contract in 2024 while mulling retirement and Jordan Poyer a potential cap cut. Both are well into their 30s: “Whether that’s you have to replace it all at once or whether you keep one or keep both, those are all decisions we’re still working through on our end.”

Florida State DL Braden Fiske had a formal Combine interview with the Bills. (Justin Melo)

Jets

Jets GM Joe Douglas said they’ve given QB Zach Wilson‘s agent permission to seek a trade partner and will circle back at some point to see where things are at.

“Well, I’ve had good conversations with his agent, Brian Ayrault,” Douglas said NFL.com. “Where we are exactly, we’ve given them permission to talk to other teams about a trade. I’m going to circle back with Brian at some point, this week or next week, just to see how those conversations go. Other than that, there’s nothing else to report.”

Douglas added they plan on addressing the backup quarterback role.

“That’s part of the discussions that we’ve had,” Douglas said. “It’s an area that we’re going to be addressing moving forward, so again, we’re still really early in the offseason, especially when it comes to the veteran backup landscape and market. We’ve had good meetings, good evaluations of the guys that are available. I think we’re ready to take the next step and see where the market is exactly with these backup quarterbacks.”