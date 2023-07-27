AFC Notes: Stefon Diggs, Tyreek Hill, Bills, Dolphins, Patriots

Bills

Bills QB Josh Allen on RB James Cook : “Been really impressed with James Cook . He’s been in his playbook. He’s a very focused player right now. He’s going to have a chance to make some exciting things happen in our offense this year.” (Chris Brown)

on RB : “Been really impressed with . He’s been in his playbook. He’s a very focused player right now. He’s going to have a chance to make some exciting things happen in our offense this year.” (Chris Brown) Bills WR Stefon Diggs said there is no question he wants to stay with the team and denied reports that he wanted more input in the game plan: “That’s insane. Outlandish. There’s no question about my role.” (Ryan O’Halloran)

said there is no question he wants to stay with the team and denied reports that he wanted more input in the game plan: “That’s insane. Outlandish. There’s no question about my role.” (Ryan O’Halloran) Diggs also said that there were never any issues between himself and Allen: “Me and him never didn’t get along … that’s my guy.” (Alaina Getzenberg)

When it came to the state of the team Diggs said the following: “I feel Iike we’ve got the pieces. We’re in the right spot. People are counting us out. I can promise you this team is working hard. We’re grinding to be the team we believe we can be. We haven’t had much luck the last few years, but the grind is the grind.” (Brown)

Diggs continued, noting that he plans on retiring with the Bills: “I would characterize the thing we dealt with in the spring as family matters. It’s all water under the bridge. Everything that needed to be said was said.” (Brown)

Dolphins

Dolphins LT Terron Armstead did need to have surgery to clean his knee up, yet HC Mike McDaniel said the team expects him back sooner than later. (Adam Beasley)

did need to have surgery to clean his knee up, yet HC said the team expects him back sooner than later. (Adam Beasley) McDaniel adds he was disappointed with WR Tyreek Hill ‘s off-field situation but is holding back making additional comments until the situation plays out. (Joe Schad)

‘s off-field situation but is holding back making additional comments until the situation plays out. (Joe Schad) Hill on the idea of retiring from the NFL early: “My Dad talked with me and told me you can make all the money in your world but you don’t want to spend your whole life working. You want to enjoy life. I’m enjoying my life.” (Schad)

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa said there have been no contract talks between himself and the team since his fifth-year option was picked up. (Beasley)

Patriots

At this point last year, Patriots players already knew that the offense was going to be in trouble from a schematic standpoint under former coaches Matt Patricia and Joe Judge, who was reassigned to special teams for 2023. This year, things feel far more normal with new OC Bill O’Brien.

“Bill’s familiar with what he’s doing, so it feels good,” Patriots WR Kendrick Bourne said via AtoZSports.com’s Doug Kyed. “You can tell he knows what he’s doing in all areas of the offense — receiver, linemen, running back. He knows offense a lot, so it feels good.”

“He knows how to engage with all of us, I feel like,” Bourne added. “He knows our traits right now and he knows where to put us, so it’s been good. We’re still learning each other as a group, but he’s doing well. You can tell he knows what he’s doing.”

When it was pointed out to Bourne that his comments about O’Brien could not help but be put in contrast to Patricia and the setup last year, the veteran didn’t backtrack.

“No doubt,” Bourne responded. “It just feels good. Change is good. It’s something we needed, I feel like. It’s good. It feels good so far, so yeah, if that’s what it’s gonna be, then it’s better so far.”

Bourne saw his playing time affected by run-ins with the staff last year so he’s as eager as anyone on the team for the slate to be wiped.

“New year, new me, new us, new everything,” Bourne said. “That’s what we’re focused on, so that’s the goal every year is to move forward and be better.”