AFC Notes: Stephon Gilmore, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Stephon Gilmore
- CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora writes that a lot of executives believe it’s a foregone conclusion that the Patriots will trade CB Stephon Gilmore this offseason. Gilmore was shopped before the start of last season but no one was willing to meet New England’s asking price.
- The Athletic’s Jeff Howe says New England is expected to approach Gilmore about his contract this offseason. An extension would help both sides potentially, including lowering Gilmore’s cap hit in 2021, but they’d have to agree on the new money.
- If Gilmore is seeking $17 million a year, Howe thinks the Patriots look to trade him. If he’s willing to compromise at $14-$15 million as he turns 31 in September, he could be back.
Dolphins
- Per Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post, Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa expressed support on the Yahoo Sports podcast for Miami addressing its need at running back by drafting his former teammate, Alabama RB Najee Harris: “He’s going to be a fun guy to watch this upcoming season. Hopefully we’re on the same team.”
- Dolphins DT Davon Godchaux‘s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, said he isn’t sure Miami is going to offer enough to be competitive to re-sign his client even though there is mutual interest in a reunion: “Davon is one of the most talented defensive tackles, I believe, and the Dolphins would have to be able to compensate him in that capacity. I’m not sure that they will, given the talent they have on the team. We’ll see if the Dolphins are able to step up and be competitive with other teams that may not have as much talent at the defensive tackle position.” (Barry Jackson)
Jets
- The Athletic’s Connor Hughes lists Jets CB Brian Poole, LB Neville Hewitt, C Pat Elflein and LB Patrick Onwuasor as some lower-level free agents New York might be interested in re-signing.
- If the Jets draft Oregon OT Penei Sewell, Hughes believes they would cut OT George Fant tos ave $7.8 million. Similarly, if they landed a strong replacement for slot WR Jamison Crowder in free agency, he could be cut to save $10.375 million.
- Hughes adds if the Jets sign Panthers WR Curtis Samuel in free agency, they would make it a point to not have him be the only addition.
- Auburn WR Anthony Schwartz has met/will meet virtually with the Jets. (Justin Melo)
Patriots
- Patriots HC Bill Belichick‘s only concern about QB Cam Newton is arm strength, writes Ben Volin of the Boston Globe.
- Belichick apparently raves about Newton’s work ethic in 2020 but is concerned that multiple shoulder surgeries have diminished Newton’s ability to pass downfield.
- Multiple sources tell Volin that Newton could return to the Patriots on another affordable contract, but they also expect New England to draft a quarterback early in the draft.
- The Patriots inquired about former Texans DL J.J. Watt, but his asking price was too much. He signed for $15.5 million per year with the Cardinals. (Howe)
- Auburn WR Anthony Schwartz has met/will meet virtually with the Patriots. (Justin Melo)
- Syracuse DB Trill Williams has met virtually with the Patriots, and it is unclear what position he will play in the NFL as some teams like him as a safety and other teams see him as a cornerback. (Justin Melo)
- Notre Dame TE Tommy Tremble has met virtually with the Patriots. (Justin Melo)