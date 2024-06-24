AFC Notes: Tank Dell, Tony Pollard, Travon Walker, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Jaguars

Jacksonville handed mega-extensions to DE Josh Allen and QB Trevor Lawrence this offseason to cement them as franchise cornerstones. Jaguars DE Travon Walker looks to be the next player solidified in that core and sets out to prove that in 2024.

“Just from watching those two guys alone, they show you a lot of the things that they do inside the building, on the field and off the field, just from them being one of the first people in the building to being one of the last people leaving the building,” Walker said, via Eric Edholm of NFL.com. “And just a lot of the extra things they put into the game that you probably won’t get from a game unless you put in that extra (time).”

“So it’s definitely fuel to the fire for me, just seeing those guys doing it the right way. I mean, who wouldn’t want to follow in those footsteps to be in that position one day?”

Texans

The Houston Texans have Super Bowl aspirations this year. Starting WR Tank Dell said the team is focused and ready to take the next step forward.

“We ready,” Dell said, via Click2Houston. “We’re all excited. We know we have a target on our back. We got a lot of things we want to accomplish: Super Bowl, playoffs, things like that. So, we’re ready to go work.”

Dell said that he’s fully healed from the broken Fibula he suffered during the season and the gunshot wound he suffered this offseason.

“I’m way better,” Dell said. “I feel like I’m way better than I was last year at this time. The little bit of experience I got before I got injured, I already know the playbook. So, I don’t have to put too much stress on that. I’m just working every day. I know I’m ready.”

According to Aaron Wilson, Cowboys CB Gareon Conley settled a $100,000 grievance with the Texans regarding arthroscopic surgery on his ankle and a stress fracture in his shin during his time in Houston.

Titans

This offseason, the NFL changed the kickoff format to incentivize returns and reduce the number of touchbacks each game. Titans RB Tony Pollard loves the change and explained why he might be getting some chances to return this year.

“I’m loving the new rule,” Pollard said, via Nick Suss of The Tennessean. “You may see me back there. I love it.”

“It almost feels like a run play the way that it’s set up. It’s so much more space. You don’t have guys running full speed. Some guys might (used to) beat their man and be right in your face at the catch. Everybody’s pretty much on the same line (under the new rule). You just set it up, pick your hole and hit it.”

Mike Payton reports that the Giants and Titans have been in contact with UFL KR Juwan Manigo.