AFC Notes: Tee Higgins, Bengals, Browns, Ravens

Bengals

Jay Morrison of SI.com notes that Bengals TE Mike Gesicki earned a $125,000 incentive in Week 14, a $125,000 incentive in Week 15, and another $125,000 in Week 17 for passing 55 receptions. Gesicki will earn another $125,000 with three more receiving yards to achieve 600 total yards and one more $125,000 incentive for scoring two more touchdowns.

is set to cash in on a $600,000 incentive for playing in 50 percent of offensive snaps this season. The Bengals are approaching this offseason with a looming question about Tee Higgins , who is set to be an unrestricted free agent. Joe Burrow said they need to find ways to prevent “great players” from leaving the organization: “Whenever a great player leaves you wish you could have found a way to keep them. You don’t want to make a living out of letting great players leave the building. I think that’s why you got to do everything you can to get those deals done early.” (Paul Dehner Jr.)

Higgins said he appreciates the support from Burrow: “I love it. A guy like him saying that about me is a good feeling. I’m not opposed to staying here. But obviously it got to be right at the end of the day.” (Morrison)

Browns

Browns OC Ken Dorsey said QB Bailey Zappe has earned a chance to play in Week 18: “Bailey Zappe has prepared like he’s been a starter. He’s played a lot of ball. … Put himself in position for potential opportunity.” (Chris Easterling)

Browns DC Jim Schwartz had high praise of veteran S Rodney McLeod , who is retiring after this season: “He’s a guy that everybody in the locker room looks up to because he’s a consummate pro and backs that up with his play on the field.” (Scott Petrak)

Ravens

When asked if it feels like the season is coming to an end, Lamar Jackson responded the Ravens are “just getting started.”

“It don’t; It really don’t,” Jackson said, via NFL.com. “It feels like the season just getting started. But yeah, New Year’s Eve, New Year’s Eve.”

Jackson doesn’t have a marquee memory from 2024 but feels its been a great year in Baltimore.

“There’s a lot of memories from 2024,” Jackson said. “I don’t think I have a standout. I don’t have a standout. It’s been a lot of blessings. I can’t complain. Great year.”

Ravens OC Todd Monken praised Jackson for his amazing season: “It’s been amazing. It’s a credit to him and the work that he’s put in. He wants to be great. He’s about as humble as you can ask for a superstar.” (Jeff Zrebiec)