AFC Notes: Tee Higgins, Bengals, Browns, Ravens

Bengals

According to NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo, the Bengals were hoping that TE C.J. Uzomah would reverse his decision and return to Cincinnati even after agreeing to terms with the Jets. However, Garafolo says that Uzomah was set on signing with the Jets and playing in the New York market.

would reverse his decision and return to Cincinnati even after agreeing to terms with the Jets. However, Garafolo says that Uzomah was set on signing with the Jets and playing in the New York market. The Athletic’s Paul Dehner Jr. would be surprised if the Bengals continue to try to make RB Joe Mixon a three-down back, citing their higher level of trust in Samaje Perine in pass protection.

a three-down back, citing their higher level of trust in in pass protection. Dehner points out that with QB Joe Burrow eligible for a new deal next offseason, WR Tee Higgins in a contract year in 2023 and WR Ja’Marr Chase eligible for an extension in 2024, the Bengals might not be able to keep Higgins if he’s looking for a deal north of $20 million a year.

eligible for a new deal next offseason, WR in a contract year in 2023 and WR eligible for an extension in 2024, the Bengals might not be able to keep Higgins if he’s looking for a deal north of $20 million a year. Dehner can foresee Higgins and his agent, David Mulugheta, trying to force the Bengals to trade Higgins if they won’t extend him next offseason. However, Cincinnati is a famously stubborn organization, so he doesn’t see them caving.

Browns

According to Jake Trotter of ESPN, Browns RB D’Ernest Johnson could be a training camp trade candidate despite just signing a new deal with the team.

Ravens

Ravens WR James Proche is attempting to develop chemistry with QB Lamar Jackson both on and off the field.

“I feel like it’s great,” Proche said, via RavensWire.com. “I think that chemistry is important just as people. We can go out and throw all day, but the closer we get as people, watching the film, knowing each other’s thinking, knowing each other’s tendencies, what makes them tick, what makes them go … How to get each other going when we’re in a rut … I think that stuff matters more when we’re involved in chemistry. That’s an everyday grind. As the season goes – it’s not just an off-season thing – during the season, we’ll keep picking it up and hopefully for years to come.”