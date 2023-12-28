AFC Notes: Tee Higgins, Kyle Hamilton, Bengals, Ravens, Steelers

Bengals

CBS Sports analyst and former agent Joel Corry lists Bengals WR Tee Higgins as a likely franchise tag candidate. The tag number for receivers is projected by Corry to be $20.714 million.

Ravens

The Ravens have asked S Kyle Hamilton to do it all in their defense, and while he admits it is tiring he feels good to have the trust and confidence of DC Mike Macdonald.

“Yes. It’s a little tiring at times – mentally and physically,” Hamilton said, via RavensWire.com. “I said this earlier; I appreciate the coaches for putting that trust in my hands and allowing me to do separate things and coaching me to the level [to] where I can do them both well. I feel like that just goes to attribute to our staff for how good they’ve been the whole season and how, top to bottom, offense, defense – and defensively, D-line, the backers, DBs [defensive backs] – everybody is just on one accord. It’s been kind of like [a] perfect harmony.”

CBS Sports analyst and former agent Joel Corry lists Ravens DT Justin Madubuike as a likely franchise tag candidate. The tag number for defensive tackles is projected by Corry to be $20.986 million.

Steelers

Steelers QB Kenny Pickett updated the progress he’s making on his injured ankle and his chances of making it back in time to contribute to Pittsburgh’s playoff push over the next two games.

“It feels good,” Pickett said via the team’s website. “I am going to take it a day at a time, see what the coaches are saying, what the trainers are saying. They have a plan for me, I am just going about what they are telling me. It feels like I am on track with what I need to do. It’s not how I feel, it’s what they see me doing and how they feel like I am looking moving around.”