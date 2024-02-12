AFC Notes: Tee Higgins, Trevor Lawrence, Anthony Richardson, Colts, Jaguars, Titans

Colts

Per James Boyd, Colts QB Anthony Richardson posted on his Instagram story and appears to be ready to start throwing soon after sustaining a shoulder injury in Week 5.

Jaguars

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence spoke during a recent media appearance about the team going after former Clemson teammate WR Tee Higgins in free agency, should he decide he isn’t going to re-sign with the Bengals.

“I would be very surprised if Cincinnati lets him go. I don’t think that’s going to happen. But if there was an opportunity, it would be great to play with Tee,” Lawrence said on Radio Row to Yahoo Sports’ Jason Fitz. “You know, we’ve texted a little bit back and forth. And the league is funny. You just never know how things are going to work out. So many factors are at play. But of course that’s a guy that I played with that we have a great chemistry. Great player. I would not be upset at all if he came to Jacksonville.”

Matt Zenitz reports that the Jaguars are hiring University of Tennessee coach Jerry Mack as their new RB coach.

Titans

Jeremy Fowler reports the Titans Randy Jordan to the same position. are hiring Washington RB coachto the same position.