AFC Notes: Todd Monken, Aaron Rodgers, Jim Schwartz, Browns, Steelers

Browns
- Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reports new Browns HC Todd Monken tried to convince former DC Jim Schwartz to return after being passed over, but he declined.
- Cabot notes Schwartz has two years remaining on his contract, including a club option for 2027.
- According to Cabot, the Browns thought Monken and Schwartz were similar and would have worked well together because of their old-school toughness and embrace of modern football advancements.
- She also mentions the Browns offered him more money to return. Because the Browns have his rights, Cabot says he has to wait until his contract expires in 2028 to return to coaching unless the Browns change their minds, which she believes is unlikely.
- For his replacement, Cabot named Texans defensive pass game coordinator Cory Undlin and Texans DBs coach Dino Vasso as options due to their time with Schwartz, though Vasso has already been reported to return to Houston for 2026.
- She also thinks the Browns can promote someone on the staff, such as LBs coach Jason Tarver or safeties coach Ephraim Banda.
- Regarding the offensive staff, Cabot reports that former Browns TEs coach Christian Jones is remaining on the staff but will move to WRs coach after Jeff Blasko was hired to coach TEs.
Steelers
- ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports that Steelers QB Aaron Rodgers feels refreshed after his first season in Pittsburgh and enjoyed mentoring Ohio State rookie QB Will Howard, whom the Steelers believe they can develop.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!