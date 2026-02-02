AFC Notes: Todd Monken, Bengals, Browns, Steelers

Bengals
- Tom Pelissero reports that the Bengals are hiring Davis Koetter as an assistant WR coach.
Browns
- Mary Kay Cabot reports that new Browns HC Todd Monken was the “strong No. 1 choice” of everyone heading the search committee, including GM Andrew Berry and former Raiders GM Tom Telesco.
- Berry and the rest of the group preferred Monken over DC Jim Schwartz, and Rams coach Nate Scheelhaase, whom they believe will be a head coach by the next cycle.
- Cabot reports that Monken blew everyone away with his interviews throughout the process.
- According to Cabot, it was Monken’s offensive experience that gave him a leg up on Schwartz.
- The Browns also believed that if he was not turning 60 this week, Monken would have been one of the top candidates around the league, yet they were the only team to interview him this cycle.
- New Giants HC John Harbaugh had even tried to talk Monken out of accepting the job with the Browns and join him in New York as the offensive coordinator.
Steelers
- CBS Sports’ Matt Zenitz reports the Steelers are expected to hire former Packers strength and conditioning coach Mark Lovat in the same role under new HC Mike McCarthy.
- Pittsburgh is also hiring IUP OC Frank Cignetti Jr. to McCarthy’s staff after their time together in Green Bay in 2018, where Cignetti was QBs coach. (Gerry Dulac)
