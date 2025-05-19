AFC Notes: Tom Brady, Teair Tart, Broncos, Chargers, Raiders

Broncos

Broncos GM George Paton said the team did a lot of work with rookie P Jeremy Crawshaw leading up to the draft.

“In regards to the punter, we felt like he’s the best punter in the draft,” Paton said, via Broncos Wire. “I think he was the only one drafted, but [a] big kid, athletic, grew up playing rugby and cricket. This guy’s got a really big leg, and look at his growth that he’s had over the last couple of years.”

Crawshaw’s net average dipped slightly last season but Paton wasn’t concerned about it.

“The net wasn’t as high as this year but in the past, we feel like he can do everything: punt for distance, directionally, controlled hang, really good holder, good teammate,” Paton said. “We feel really strong about him.”

Chargers

Chargers DT Teair Tart is entering his second year in Los Angeles. He’s looking forward to having a full offseason program with the team.

“I wasn’t here last year around this time, so it’s all a little bit new to me,” Tart said, via Omar Navarro of the team’s site. “We’re just getting after it.”

Chargers DL coach Mike Elston thinks Tart picked up their system well throughout last season and points out they wanted him to change some things with his technique.

“He picked things up pretty good because we had a lot in with scheme and technique,” Elston said. “It’s not just scheme, there’s a lot of technique things that you drill during OTAs, and you drill during training camp that he missed on. There were going to be things he was going to do different than other guys, you don’t have time to catch him up. But his willingness to try it and do it and, when the ball was snapped, his physicality and aggressiveness is what stood out.”

Tart thinks having a better understanding of their playbook will help him play faster.

“Now, I get to actually slow it down, install the playbook, understand everything into detail like a vet should,” Tart said. “Install the small details that really make a play, a play. It’s going to be miles different because I’m going to be able to process the play faster. I’m not going to be sitting there constantly thinking, thinking, so I’m going to be able to move faster and play faster. That’s why it will be a big difference, not just sitting there, overthinking things.”

Raiders

Raiders HC Pete Carroll said he is regularly in contact with minority owner Tom Brady, yet noted that Brady does not work at the team facility. “We’re phone buddies. He hasn’t been out here but one time since we’ve been here, but we’ve talked a ton of times, and talking philosophy with Tom, you can imagine what a thrill it is because he’s the all-time competitor,” Carroll said on Brock & Salk. “It’s not just how he played, it’s how he lived, and how he sees the world, and how he attacks every opportunity he has. We’re so eye to eye on that it’s been a blast. It’s really been fun. The challenge of it is to bring that mentality and connect it to our entire franchise.” “When Tom came on board here it changed my outlook to come here,” Carroll added. “I thought that would be one of the great opportunities of all time, to have his presence. His presence is strong. John Spytek and him go back a ton of years and Johnny holds him in the highest regard. So we’re trying to infuse Tom’s mentality, we’re trying to bring it into the organization, because it’s so good and so unique and so one of a kind, I think it helps us to be a one-of-a-kind franchise.”