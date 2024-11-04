AFC Notes: Trade Buzz, Joe Flacco, Anthony Richardson, Brandon Scherff, Colts, Jaguars

Colts

CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones tried to suss out the behind-the-scenes perspective of why the Colts benched QB Anthony Richardson so quickly after drafting him with the No. 4 pick last year and seemingly committing to a developmental period. Jones heard from multiple sources that Richardson’s development had stalled this season and there were preparation issues. For instance, Jone notes coaches spent significant time working with Richardson outside of practice but the results weren’t translating to the field.

Other sources also told Jones this could be a sign of misalignment between HC Shane Steichen and GM Chris Ballard. While both made the pick and seemed to be on the same page about Richardson needing to work through his growing pains, Steichen said it was his call to bench Richardson as he tried to win games this season.

“What are you really playing for? The playoffs to keep your job? If you win nine games and don’t get the playoffs, it was a wasted season,” one high-ranking team executive said. “If you get to the playoffs and lose, it’s still a waste of your organization’s future. If you’re more worried about your job and job security, is this really helping? Because you’re going to relive it next year. That part of it doesn’t make sense to me. It feels very shortsighted. You’re going to have to endure the pain. You want it now or later. You’ve committed the fourth pick to the pain.”

Regarding the tap-out play that put Richardson in the news this past week, a source called it the “last straw” per Jones but not the only reason for the benching.

Other sources noted the upcoming game against the Vikings and DC Brian Flores’ complex defense as a factor, as Richardson floundering on Sunday night would have been a tough look: “You couldn’t have him go into a nationally televised game and get crucified by Minnesota.”

Jones mentioned the Colts were hopeful Richardson would have spent more time at team facilities while rehabbing his shoulder injury last year.

According to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, while the Colts could ride out the rest of the season with veteran QB Joe Flacco if the benching does indeed result in more wins, the team insists it is not giving up on Richardson for 2025 and beyond.

if the benching does indeed result in more wins, the team insists it is not giving up on Richardson for 2025 and beyond. Rapoport says when the Colts met with Richardson this week, they mentioned quarterbacks like Jordan Love and Alex Smith who benefited from time on the bench as examples of the new vision with him.

and who benefited from time on the bench as examples of the new vision with him. Rapoport adds the Colts believe the benching has already had a positive impact on Richardson and they’ve seen progress in his preparation and attention to detail: “It lit a fire under him.”

While other players were supportive of Richardson, Rapoport cites team sources who noted a lot of support for Flacco as well, especially as the starter considering how well he’s played, and that the locker room is behind him as the right choice to start this year.

Rapoport mentions the Colts are now second-guessing their decision to have Richardson play last year instead of sitting and learning, and are also evaluating if they tailored the offense to his strengths well enough.

FOX Sports’ Jay Glazer says Richardson will need to win back the trust of his teammates to a degree in order to reclaim the starting job.

Colts LB Grant Stuard was fined $5,861.11 for using his helmet in an unnecessary roughness play in Week 8.

Colts

In their first week with QB Joe Flacco named the starter over QB Anthony Richardson, the Colts had a season-worst offensive output against a tough Vikings defense. Indianapolis HC Shane Steichen is sticking with Flacco and knows he has to have a better game plan to put his players in favorable situations.

“Obviously, he’s played in environments like this before,” Steichen said, via ESPN’s Stephen Holder. “But again, it starts with myself … I’ve got to keep looking at what we’re doing offensively. We have eight [games] left, and I’ve got to look at scheme stuff and see what we’re doing and go from there.”

Jaguars

Dianna Russini of The Athletic reports Jaguars G Brandon Scherff is available for trade.

is available for trade. Adam Schefter reports that the Jaguars will continue to field calls about potential trades leading up to the deadline.

Schefter specifically mentions Scherff as a Jaguars player who could draw interest.