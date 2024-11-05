AFC Notes: Trade Buzz, Luke Getsy, Courtland Sutton, Broncos, Chargers, Raiders

By
Wyatt Grindley
-

Broncos

  • Per SI.com’s Albert Breer, the idea of the Broncos going out to get a rental player “may not make as much sense” after seeing the gap between them and the Ravens. 
  • Tom Pelissero mentions Broncos WR Courtland Sutton as a name that could come up in trade talks leading up to the deadline.

Chargers

  • ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler said the Chargers are “window shopping” ahead of the trade deadline because they like where they are but will consider options at the right price.
  • Chargers DL Otito Ogbonnia was fined $5,915.12 for a late hit in Week 8.

Raiders

  • Dianna Russini of The Athletic doesn’t believe the Raiders will be buyers or sellers ahead of the trade deadline.
  • SI.com’s Albert Breer believes the Raiders should be aggressive at the trade deadline but “they haven’t sent out a lot of signals that they will be.” 
  • Raiders CB Jakorian Bennett faced a fine of $6,227 for a hip-drop tackle in Week 8.
  • Raiders HC Antonio Pierce noted he hasn’t decided who will call offensive plays after OC Luke Getsy was fired. (Tashan Reed)
  • Pierce wouldn’t name a starting quarterback going forward and mentioned moving on from Getsy was all his decision. (Reed)
  • Per Vic Tafur of The Athletic, Pierce is going to use the next 24-48 hours to decide on a new OC and whether QB Desmond Ridder will start after the bye week. 
  • Pierce also said they “likely won’t practice at all” during the off week because of injuries. (Tafur)

