AFC Notes: Trade Buzz, Luke Getsy, Courtland Sutton, Broncos, Chargers, Raiders

Broncos
- Per SI.com’s Albert Breer, the idea of the Broncos going out to get a rental player “may not make as much sense” after seeing the gap between them and the Ravens.
- Tom Pelissero mentions Broncos WR Courtland Sutton as a name that could come up in trade talks leading up to the deadline.
Chargers
- ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler said the Chargers are “window shopping” ahead of the trade deadline because they like where they are but will consider options at the right price.
- Chargers DL Otito Ogbonnia was fined $5,915.12 for a late hit in Week 8.
Raiders
- Dianna Russini of The Athletic doesn’t believe the Raiders will be buyers or sellers ahead of the trade deadline.
- SI.com’s Albert Breer believes the Raiders should be aggressive at the trade deadline but “they haven’t sent out a lot of signals that they will be.”
- Raiders CB Jakorian Bennett faced a fine of $6,227 for a hip-drop tackle in Week 8.
- Raiders HC Antonio Pierce noted he hasn’t decided who will call offensive plays after OC Luke Getsy was fired. (Tashan Reed)
- Pierce wouldn’t name a starting quarterback going forward and mentioned moving on from Getsy was all his decision. (Reed)
- Per Vic Tafur of The Athletic, Pierce is going to use the next 24-48 hours to decide on a new OC and whether QB Desmond Ridder will start after the bye week.
- Pierce also said they “likely won’t practice at all” during the off week because of injuries. (Tafur)
