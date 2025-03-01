AFC Notes: Travis Hunter, Kevin Stefanski, Justin Tucker, Browns, Ravens

Browns

Browns HC Kevin Stefanski said he’s impressed with the upcoming quarterback draft class.

“This is a really good class from top all the way through,” Stefanski said, via Around The NFL. “(We) mentioned Cam (Ward) and Shedeur (Sanders), but there’s really good players like throughout this draft at that position. I could go through some other positions, but I’m impressed with the whole group.”

Stefanski added that the team is very early in their process and didn’t give any insight as to who they’re targeting.

“This is a process,” Stefanski said. “It’s one thing to watch the tape, and then you got to get to know them, and you got to make phone calls on them. Then you got to get to their pro day. There’s so much that goes into this evaluation, and we’re in the middle of it. We’re not there yet.”

Stefanski added that if the team does in fact, take a quarterback second overall, it will be someone that they feel can reshape the franchise for years to come.

“Obviously, if you’re taking a guy there, you believe in him to be a guy that can be your franchise quarterback, quote-unquote,” he said. “But, you know, we’re just looking for a good player that fits us.”

Browns GM Andrew Berry agrees with Titans HC Brian Callahan that Travis Hunter can play on both sides of the ball in the NFL, but said that he believes he’s a better receiver than corner, unlike Callahan who thinks Hunter should start out on the defensive side of the ball.

“The answer is yes,” Berry said, via NY Times. “He can play both and that’s what makes him special. We see him as a receiver primarily first, but again what makes him a bit of a unicorn is the fact he can do both at a high level. It’s six of one, half dozen of the other. I do think there’s an element where his superpower is his ball skills. And (at receiver) you’re in position where he can have the ball in his hands, say, 100 times a year vs. 30. We will let our coaches and scouts fight it out and see where he is on the board, but any team would be happy to have him.”

Ravens

Ravens Eric DeCosta didn’t distance the team from K Justin Tucker amid sexual assault allegations and said the team would allow the league to conduct its investigation on the matter.

“I think we are fortunate that the league is doing an investigation,” DeCosta said, via NY Times. “We’ll wait as patiently as we can for as much information as we can, and we’ll make our decisions based on that.”

DeCosta added that the team may not release Tucker or impose any disciplinary action until the league concludes their investigation.

“The biggest thing that we have to do, first of all, is look at every single case differently,” DeCosta said. “There are no absolutes. In this case, we’re still awaiting as much information as possible. Again, we’re fortunate that the league has come down to Baltimore. I met with the league. I believe the league is meeting with other people in Baltimore as well. We’ll wait for the details of that investigation, and we’ll make a decision based on that.”

Ravens HC John Harbaugh expects the team to add a kicker in the coming weeks.

“We’re going to look at every single position, but certainly different years, you’re going to look at different positions,” Harbaugh said. “We’re looking at kickers, we’re looking at a lot of positions. We’re looking at every position, but I’d say the kicker position would have been a priority no matter what because Justin is our kicker, we love him, and I always would have expected him to keep going forever, but nobody goes forever. So, we have to look at every position like we do.”

Harbaugh added that he expects the team to re-sign OT Ronnie Stanley.

“I think we’ll probably keep Ronnie,” Harbaugh said.

DeCosta shared Harbaugh’s sentiment while adding that nothing is ever set in stone.

“You never want to say 100 percent, but I feel good that we’ll have a good, healthy debate, a good process,” DeCosta said. “I’m optimistic that we’ll be able to get a deal done.”

DeCosta danced around the idea of having TE Mark Andrews on the team next season, while adding that the team is very confident in their tight end room at the moment.

“Mark is a great player,” DeCosta said. “We’re blessed to have three really good tight ends under contract this year. They all contribute in different ways. Their chemistry, their camaraderie, their impact on the offense, their relationship with the other skill guys is great. I mean, Mark is going to go down as one of our great players — he’ll be in the Ring of Honor someday. I love having Mark on the team. He’s an amazing player. I know he’s going to have an amazing season.”