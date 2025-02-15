AFC Notes: Travis Kelce Future, Maxx Crosby, Raiders, Chargers Free Agents

Chargers

Chiefs

Following the blowout Super Bowl loss, many have wondered whether Chiefs TE Travis Kelce has played his last snap in the NFL. Kansas City DE Charles Omenihu made his case for Kelce to return and doesn’t believe the four-time All-Pro tight end would end his career on a loss like that.

“This would be my message to Trav: ‘Big dawg, like, we, the whole organization, can’t go out like that,'” Omenihu said, via Eric Edholm of NFL.com “He’s a Hall of Famer from the moment he says, ‘I’m done,’ right? But I think Trav has a lot left, I think Trav is an extreme competitor, I think he’s somebody that loves the game. I think in the storied career that he’s had, going out like that, in my opinion, wouldn’t be something that he would do.”

“So I believe that he’ll be back. I believe he’ll give it one more go.”

Raiders

Raiders DE Maxx Crosby said he is progressing from his high ankle sprain: “Got off the scooter, now I’m in a boot, and I’ll get the boot off Monday. I’m A-plus across the board, as far as Dr. Anderson… I’m in a great place right now.” (Vegas Sports Today)

Incarnate Word offensive coordinator/QBs coach Conner McQueen is expected to become the assistant WRs coach for the Las Vegas Raiders. (Bruce Feldman)