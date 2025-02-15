AFC Notes: Travis Kelce Future, Maxx Crosby, Raiders, Chargers Free Agents

Chargers
- Daniel Popper of The Athletic points out ten outside free agents who could make sense for the team this offseason, mentioning that they will look to re-sign defensive linemen Poona Ford, Teair Tart, and Morgan Fox, as well as veteran OLB Khalil Mack.
- Popper adds that Mack will likely command a large, short-term deal while the team will likely move on from pass rusher Joey Bosa to save around $25 million in cap space.
- To start his list, Popper names Bengals WR Tee Higgins, who he believes could add another receiving threat to the team that could beat man coverage other than Ladd McConkey.
- Given their struggles on the interior of the offensive line this past season, Popper mentions several veteran guards and centers including Chiefs G Trey Smith, Falcons C Drew Dalman, Colts G Will Fries, Lions G Kevin Zeitler, Colts C Ryan Kelly, and Jaguars G Brandon Scherff.
- While he notes the Chargers could add pass rushers in the draft, Popper lists veteran Baron Browning of the Cardinals as a potential free agent option.
- The most surprising name on the list is former Chargers WR Mike Williams who recently had stops with the Jets and Steelers. Popper notes that Williams might not command a starters’ salary and already has a rapport with QB Justin Herbert.
Chiefs
Following the blowout Super Bowl loss, many have wondered whether Chiefs TE Travis Kelce has played his last snap in the NFL. Kansas City DE Charles Omenihu made his case for Kelce to return and doesn’t believe the four-time All-Pro tight end would end his career on a loss like that.
“This would be my message to Trav: ‘Big dawg, like, we, the whole organization, can’t go out like that,'” Omenihu said, via Eric Edholm of NFL.com “He’s a Hall of Famer from the moment he says, ‘I’m done,’ right? But I think Trav has a lot left, I think Trav is an extreme competitor, I think he’s somebody that loves the game. I think in the storied career that he’s had, going out like that, in my opinion, wouldn’t be something that he would do.”
“So I believe that he’ll be back. I believe he’ll give it one more go.”
Raiders
- Raiders DE Maxx Crosby said he is progressing from his high ankle sprain: “Got off the scooter, now I’m in a boot, and I’ll get the boot off Monday. I’m A-plus across the board, as far as Dr. Anderson… I’m in a great place right now.” (Vegas Sports Today)
- Incarnate Word offensive coordinator/QBs coach Conner McQueen is expected to become the assistant WRs coach for the Las Vegas Raiders. (Bruce Feldman)
