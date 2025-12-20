AFC Notes: Travis Kelce, Geno Smith, Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos

Broncos TE Marcedes Lewis believes that no two players have the same path in the league and spoke on the brotherhood being shared by the current locker room he is a part of in Denver.

“I’ve been around the block. I know what getting better looks like. I’ve been part of winning teams, I’ve been part of teams that had no direction. I’ve been part of teams that are trying to figure it out and regroup and rebuild,” Lewis told Mike Klis. “I think what makes this locker room so special is the camaraderie, the brotherhood, how close everyone is and it’s real. It’s not fake energy. You don’t have guys on one side of the locker room who are bitter because they want to get paid and other guys on this side who are happy because they’ve gotten paid. No, everyone is buying into one purpose and that’s to win the championship. Regardless of what you’re being asked of.”

Chiefs

The Chiefs’ recent loss to the Chargers dropped them to 6-8 and resulted in them missing the playoffs for the first time in 11 years. Veteran TE Travis Kelce said they are going back “to the drawing board” and is confident they will remain competitive with three games left.

“Things, when you need them the most, just weren’t falling for us, and you’ve got to go back to the drawing board, and we’ve got three games left,” Kelce said, via PFT. “I know we’re still talking about this game, but the integrity of who you are as a professional, as a player, you got to love this. And Chiefs Kingdom, we’re going to give you everything we got. There’s no question about that. There’s only one way I do things. There’s only one way coach [Andy] Reid does things. And if we’re going to go out there and play some football, we’re going to do it the right way, and keep trying to get these things fixed and end on the highest note that we can.”

Kelce on his future: “I’d rather keep the focus on this team, right now. All the conversations I have with the team moving forward will be with them. It’s a unique time in my life. I’ve got three games left and I know when the season ends.” (Taylor)

Raiders

The Raiders sit at 2-12 with the league’s worst offense in points and yards. Las Vegas QB Geno Smith feels surprised by their poor results and can sense the “anxiety” throughout the organization.

“I never expect to lose anything, so anytime you lose and lose this many games, it’s surprising to me,” Smith said, via RaidersWire. “Just being here for one year, you can feel the anxiety of the entire organization and the fanbase and everybody wants to win and everybody’s like really urgent so that’s what we’re pressing towards is everyone being urgent in getting this thing turned around. Nothing happens in one day or one year. We would have loved to win the Super Bowl this year. That is not our reality this year. The reality is we’ve got to get better and we’ve got to focus on getting better every day. Anything outside of that is nonsense.”