AFC Notes: Travis Kelce, Javonte Williams, Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos

Broncos RB Javonte Williams spoke to ESPN about his recovery with HC Sean Payton and WR Courtland Sutton also talking about the return of the talented running back.

“It was hard at first … but each week my confidence got bigger and bigger,’’ Williams told Jeff Legwold of ESPN. “Now that I’m back on the field, I think this is the highest that [my confidence] has ever been. All of this right now is mental. It’s a huge confidence boost. Each week my confidence got bigger and bigger. Now that I’m back on the field, I think this is the highest that [my confidence] has ever been … [I] got out here and started running, just forget about everything.’’

“We’re pleased, obviously, with his progress,’’ Payton commented. “We were pleased with it in the spring, but he put the work in.’’

“Man, you know, watching Javonte go down when he went down last year, it hurt me,’’ Sutton added. “Because that’s a guy who loves this game and you can watch the way he goes out and plays … to see him back out there moving around the way we know he can move around is very encouraging.’’

Chiefs

Chiefs TE Travis Kelce said he needs to be a better teammate following a training camp scuffle with teammate LB Jack Cochrane where Kelce threw a punch. Chiefs HC Andy Reid also weighed in on the confrontation.

“Gotta be a better teammate gotta be a better leader… plain and simple.” Kelce tweeted.

“Yeah, you know, fighting is a waste of time,” Reid said, via NFL.com. “You get thrown out of games doing it, you get hurt out here doing it. But they’re going to the jaw, it’s hot, humid, they’re going to jaw a little bit — just as long as there are no punches thrown, we’re alright. They’re going to talk a little bit, that happens.”

Raiders

Raiders WR Hunter Renfrow told reporters he felt he had let the team down last season when he was thrown off of being consistent due to injuries.

“That’s something that left a bad taste in my mouth and something that I want to get over and prove to them — through the spring and also going into the season — that I’m a guy that they can count on and just go and be consistent,” Renfrow said in his press conference. “Just from the spring and the verbiage and going through these first few days of camp, these first few installs, everything is so much more smooth, so much more familiar. And the guys are familiar, the coaching staff’s familiar — how they coach. And so, I feel like I’m in a lot better place than I was this time last year.”

“I’m hoping last year was a fluke,” Renfrow added. “I’d like to think I’ve been playing at a decent level at Clemson for four or five years, and then four or five years here. So, I didn’t want to get all scared all of a sudden and think I had to do all this and change who I am.”

According to Mike Garafolo, the Raiders offered RB Josh Jacobs a multi-year deal at around $12 million per season, saying the following on The Rich Eisen Show: “My understanding is that Josh Jacobs got an offer from the Raiders around $12 million per year.”