AFC Notes: Travis Kelce, Justin Herbert, Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs

Broncos

Broncos LB Jonas Griffith spoke about his return from injury, adding in what his experience has been like learning from coaches and watching film.

“It’s been phenomenal,” Griffith said, via the Denver Post. “The biggest thing is these coaches, they coach every play. In film after practice you’re like, ‘Oh, maybe they didn’t see this.’ No, they saw it for sure. There’s something on the board in one of the meeting rooms that says something like, ‘If you don’t want to be coached hard, you’re in the wrong place.’ You learn to appreciate that. It turns you into a stickler, making sure you do your job to a ‘T.’”

Broncos HC Sean Payton said EDGE Baron Browning ‘s knee surgery did factor into the signing of veteran EDGE Frank Clark . (Troy Renck)

Payton said RB Javonte Williams (ACL) is “doing well” and he feels “optimistic” about his progress. (Chris Tomasson)

Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy said it went down the wire on whether the team would pick up his fifth-year option: "I really didn't know." Jeudy added that he is glad to remain a Bronco. (Tomasson)

Chargers

Chargers QB Justin Herbert didn’t sound like he was considering holding in for a new contract in training camp if contract negotiations stretch through next month. But he also didn’t exactly rule it out.

“When it comes time for camp, the role of the quarterback is to be out there for his team and do everything that he can to put that team in a position to win,” Herbert said, via NFL.com. “I understand that responsibility. It’s something that you’ll address when the time comes, but I guess we’ll see.”

Herbert said he hasn’t been thinking about his contract situation and is focused on rehabbing his shoulder.

“It’s something that I really haven’t thought a whole lot about,” Herbert said. “I think that most of the offseason so far has been about getting my shoulder right and making sure that I’m the best quarterback that I can be for this team. It’s something that you can address — I’m not quite sure. I don’t have any more updates for you at this time, but like I’ve said earlier, I think the world of the Chargers organization. I’ve got complete faith in the front office. That’s something that we’ll address at the time. I don’t have any updates right now.”

Chiefs

Chiefs TE Travis Kelce said he’s never considered retirement at any point and still loves playing the game.

“(Im playing until) the wheels fall off, baby,” Kelce said, via ChiefsWire. “I love this game, man. I know I’m going to miss it when I’m done playing. I hear you on that. That’s a business decision that I’m sure I’ll have to make at some point in my life. But right now, I’m in this building wanting to win football games.”

Kelce said his younger teammates like TEs Jody Fortson and Noah Gray help fuel him for more success.

“(They) keep me young, man. I’ll tell you what, it is fun seeing Jody Fortson fly around, seeing Noah (Gray) fly around. Matt Bushman coming in and making plays every single day,” Kelce said. “You know, that gets you excited about the group. That alone kind of builds the motivation up. It builds the beast and gets you to want to fly around too and have some fun catching the ball and getting open. Without a doubt, I think it fuels me, but I think this entire team fuels each other. We don’t got a lot of drains out here, we’re the City of Fountains.”