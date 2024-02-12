AFC Notes: Travis Kelce, Patrick Mahomes, Chargers, Chiefs, Raiders

Chargers

Chargers new GM Joe Hortiz said Jim Harbaugh has been “at the top of my list” of coaches he always wanted to work with.

“Jim has been on my list,” Hortiz said, via NFL.com. “I’ve had a couple of chances elsewhere, he’s always been at the top of my list as a guy I wanted to work with. We’ve talked about that. Before I got the interview here, we talked about Batman and Robin. Certainly, that’s the way we’re going to operate. The only thing is, I’m not wearing tights. I may put a cape on, but I’m not wearing tights.”

Hortiz said there will be a clear partnership with Harbaugh and plans on giving him “everything he needs to win.”

“That’s what it’s going to be — it’s going to be a partnership. There’s a time for the GM to lead and then, certainly, when we kick it off, that’s when the head coach leads and I’m going to do everything that I can to support him and give him everything he needs to win.”

Los Angeles is currently $45.8 million over the salary cap. Hortiz said they want to avoid holding onto players who are “on a decline or have passed the point of decline.”

“You don’t want to hold on to players, ever, as a personnel guy, that are on a decline or have passed the point of decline, but I think that the players that we have had those discussions about, what’s the current value that they bring to the organization and their future value and you discuss it,” Hortiz said. “You weigh those things. That’s the reality of this business, you have to weigh the value that they have, the value that they are going to bring and the cost associated with it. That’s the nature of it. It’s not a fun part.”

Chiefs

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes and TE Travis Kelce both have a three-peat on their mind and believe that this is only the beginning of something special in Kansas City.

“I’m going to celebrate tonight. I’m going to celebrate at the parade,” Mahomes said, via Pro Football Talk. “Then, I’ll do whatever I can to be back in this game next year and try to go for that three-peat. It’s an ongoing thing in the NFL. Once you win that championship, you have those parades and you get those rings, and then you’re not the champ anymore. You have to come back with that same mentality. I’ve learned from guys like [Tom] Brady who have been the greatest of all time, at the top of the level. That’s my mindset. I’m going to celebrate with my guys for how we’ve done this, but then we’re going to work our way to get back to this game next year.”

“I think the biggest thing for me is the way we did it,” Mahomes added on winning back-to-back titles. “The battle throughout the middle of the season, the continue to have that mindset of ‘we’re going to continue to believe.’ It truly is special. I’m going to try to stop getting down 10 points in these games and make them a little bit easier, but I was proud of how the guys fought.”

Raiders

Raiders WR Jakobi Meyers said on PFT Live Monday that the switch from Josh McDaniels to Antonio Pierce was “night and day” for the team.

“It didn’t feel right,” Meyers said. “Once we got on the same page, it was night and day.”

Meyers said players appreciate playing for a coach like Pierce.

“It’s fun. He really let us be ourselves,” Meyers said. “Guys can go out there and enjoy the game a little more.”