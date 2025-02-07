AFC Notes: Travis Kelce, Tom Brady, Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos

Nick Kosmider of The Athletic took a look at some of the biggest questions surrounding the Broncos heading into the offseason.

Starting with WR Courtland Sutton , Kosmider thinks they could extend him with a pay raise to lower his cap value for 2025 as Sutton is coming off a tremendous season.

Kosmider uses Titans WR Calvin Ridley's four-year, $92 million extension as an example of what Sutton's new deal could look like.

After a great year, LB Nik Bonitto is another extension or franchise tag candidate after the 2025 season. Kosmider thinks Jaguars DE Josh Hines-Allen's five-year, $150 million extension could be used in reference for a new Bonitto deal.

Kosmider believes the Broncos will either move on from LB Alex Singleton or restructure his contract for cap savings.

Finally, Kosmider named S P.J. Locke and CB Damarri Mathis as potential cap casualties while K Wil Lutz and DT Malcolm Roach seem like "no-brainers" to return.

Chiefs

Chiefs TE Travis Kelce said he has no intention of retiring following this season and plans to play for years to come.

“I’ve got a full heart of football left in me,” Kelce said, via ESPN. “I really love this game and I think throughout the year it can get pretty tough. But it’s moments like these, the playoffs, these memories that I’ll have with the teammates and coaches that I go to war with … wanting to keep that legacy or keep finding new ways to create those memories I think will, I don’t know, just keep fueling me and my love for football.”

Kelce said that individual accomplishments and personal aspirations no longer drive him to be successful.

“Early on in my career I think a lot of my motivation was driven off of individual success, wanting to get that acknowledgment of my peers, of the people watching the game that I was somebody fun to watch or I was worth watching, or I was worth having on your team,” Kelce said. “Nowadays I just love going to work with the guys that I’m in the building with. I love sharing these memories. I love figuring out these game plans, figuring out how we’re going to attack a defense. There’s just a certain love that I’ve found in it, and I think it’s because of the people that I go to work with.”

Raiders

After becoming a lead broadcaster with Fox, Tom Brady became a minority owner with the Raiders who helped in the HC and GM search this offseason. Brady explained his goals with the Raiders and his planned involvement going forward.

“My ownership interests in the Raiders is just much more of a long-term, kind of behind the scenes type role,” Brady said, via Rebecca Tauber and Richard Deitsch of The Athletic. “I am there to support the team and leadership and the overall vision of success. The best part for me is I love football so much and the fact that I get to be involved with it for the rest of my life and showcase this great game, not just as a broadcaster which is obviously one way, but in a limited partner role with an organization.”

The Raiders have hired Chris Beatty as their wide receivers coach.