AFC Notes: Travis Kelce’s Future, DeAndre Hopkins, Grant Udinski, Chiefs, Jaguars

Chiefs TE Travis Kelce said the team’s blowout loss to the Eagles in the Super Bowl was a “tough pill to swallow.”

“It just wasn’t our day. Couldn’t find a lick of momentum,” Kelce said, via Around The NFL. “I’m kicking myself for some of the tiny, tiny decisions I made on the field, trying to do something more than what I asked to do during plays. I wasn’t the best leader that I could be in motivating my guys and keeping my guys calm, cool and collected. I put a lot of that on myself as, you know, the guy that’s been in the building for 12 years and seen a lot of football and actually seen a situation just like this in the Super Bowl, talking about the Tampa Bay Super Bowl. It’s a tough pill to swallow, man. Every time we felt like we made a big play or we got something going, a penalty would happen or we’d be going backwards. Then, on top of that, just not executing the play calls. It wasn’t the play calls. It was the cumulative effort of everybody just not finding a way to get it done, man. To happen on the biggest stage sucks, but to have it happen for the second time of my career on the biggest stage, man, it’s a tough pill to swallow.”

Kelce added that he’ll take some time to decide whether or not he’ll play next season, noting that the amount of football he’s played in addition to the physical toll it takes on the body are all factors that will be considered.