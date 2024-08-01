AFC Notes: Travon Walker, Laiatu Latu, Colts, Jaguars, Texans

Colts
Colts first-round EDGE Laiatu Latu has stood out in the early part of training camp.
“He’s a heck of a football player,” Colts HC Shane Steichen said of Latu, via ESPN.com. “That’s why we took him. So, we’re excited for the future.”
The Colts will definitely need a big year from Latu after losing DE Samson Ebukam for the season with a torn Achilles in Sunday’s practice.
“That’s my big bro,” Latu said. “So when I saw him go down, I was sad. But you’ve got to keep carrying on with practice…
“He’s really been helping me, been a big brother to me, working on my get off, working on different moves, learning from him, watching film on him. So, I’m just trying to carry what he already was providing for the team and I’m trying to boost that up so it doesn’t feel like we’re missing anybody. But he’s in my prayers.”
Jaguars
Jaguars DC Ryan Nielsen said OLB Travon Walker is becoming a more complete player and said that his abilities to not only rush the passer, but defend the run, has developed.
“Well, he had a pretty good year last year and just to raise his game just that much more. Complete. Complete player. What’s a complete player on the defensive line, right? Ability to stop the run, not be single-blocked,” Nielsen said, via Sports Illustrated. “One of the base rules of our defense is we never trade one-for-one. Consistently get off the block, play a gap and a half, those type of things, which he is more than capable.”
Nielsen said there’s still a lot more untapped potential with developing Walker’s pass rushing ability.
“Then continue to develop as a pass rusher. A little bit more power, a little bit more of a plan, getting off the countertype, get to level, counter back. Don’t just continue to run around,” Nielsen said. “Then for him, just the next step mentally, kind of become a little bit more of a leader. Really good football player, fantastic person, but he can be more in that leadership role. Leadership is action, not positioning. So, continuing to do it and the guys will say, ‘Hey, great practice player, he shows up every day, same type of guy.’ Continue to do those things, just raise your game just a little bit more.”
- Per Aaron Wilson, the Jaguars worked out several pass rushers and linebackers on Tuesday including Rasheem Green (signed), Raymond Johnson (signed), Tanner Muse (signed), Justin Hollins and Shaun Bradley.
Texans
- Buccaneers WR Mike Evans mentioned he was considering the Texans this offseason before re-signing in Tampa Bay. (Rick Stroud)
- According to Aaron Wilson, the Texans are expected to lean on DL Mario Edwards Jr. following the six-game suspension of DL Denico Autry.
- Wilson reports that OT Charlie Heck has plantar fasciitis in his foot and will miss a few weeks due to a flareup.
