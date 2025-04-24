Teams Expect Jaguars To ‘Make A Splash’ In Round 1

Dianna Russini of The Athletic reports that teams picking in the top 10 this year have told her over the last hour that they expect the Jaguars to “make a splash tonight.”

The rumors about the Jaguars making a move up or down the board have been circulating for the last few days.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reported yesterday that the new regime in Jacksonville plans to be “bold” in terms of draft possibilities in the coming days.

According to Rapoport, the possibility of the Jaguars trading up to the No. 2 overall pick is “at least in the realm of conversation” right now.

It would cost quite a bit for the Jaguars to make this kind of move up the board, especially considering that the Browns could hold the pick and take an impactful player like Travis Hunter.

Something else to keep an eye on is the Jaguars possibly trading back and netting some extra picks.

Russini reported earlier that the Bears are among the teams making calls to trade up in the 2025 NFL Draft and are believed to be trying to move up from No. 10 overall to pick Boise State RB Ashton Jeanty. The Jaguars could give the Bears the option to select Jeanty if he’s still on the board at No. 5.

Should the Jaguars stay at No. 5 overall, Rapoport expects them to target an offensive player.

We’ll have more regarding a potential trade as the news is available.