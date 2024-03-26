AFC Notes: Trent Brown, Nick Chubb, Bengals, Browns, Steelers

Bengals

New Bengals OT Trent Brown commented on his reasoning for joining Cincinnati during his introductory press conference.

“Just the pieces that are already in place,” Brown said, via Kelsey Conway of the Cincinnati Enquirer. “I feel like it’s a plug-and-play situation, and the chance to go win. I feel like I’ll be worried less and be able to worry about playing football. I won’t have to worry about any off-the-field things, and I’ll be able to just enjoy coming to work on a day-to-day basis. And that was important as well when we talk about fit.”

Michigan CB Mike Sainristil met with the Bengals before his pro day. (Tony Pauline)

met with the Bengals before his pro day. (Tony Pauline) Michigan LB Michael Barrett met with the Bengals before his pro day. (Tony Pauline)

Browns

Browns HC Kevin Stefanski said RB Nick Chubb is doing a great job with his rehab and is excited about his progress.

“I’m excited for Nick,” Stefanski said, via PFT. “He’s doing a great job with his rehab, as everybody can imagine. We’ll just make sure that we continue to make decisions based on him and the medical staff. But excited about Nick.”

Steelers

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin explained what made OC Arthur Smith so desirable to the team that prompted them to hire him as their new offensive coordinator.

“First and foremost, man, I’ve competed against him over the years,” Tomlin said, via Steelers Now. “We’ve had some battles against Tennessee and then obviously we played him when he was in Atlanta. I respect his approach, the ball, his values are very evident in looking at his tape and they are aligned with things that we value controlling the game through our bigs and building from there and then I also got close relationships with some people who were really significant in his development and helped him establish some things that he strongly believes in, guys that I’ve had an opportunity to work with like much for example, and so it was really a great deal of comfort and beyond comfort. It was a great deal of excitement in terms of bringing him on board.”