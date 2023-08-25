AFC Notes: Trevor Lawrence, Andre Dillard, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Jaguars

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence discussed his growing confidence entering his second year in the offense under HC Doug Pederson and OC Press Taylor.

“Second year in the offense, just that consistency, the communication between myself and coach Pederson and Press [Taylor] and the whole offensive staff,” Lawrence said, via PFT. “I think we have a really clear vision of what we want and what our objectives are. I think we have a better idea, too, of what we’re good at and offensively what we want to try to do. We’re in a good spot there, and just the rapport with the guys offensively. Whether it’s receivers, tight ends, O-line, running backs, all those guys. We’re just a close group and I think with that, that gives everybody confidence. You can count on the guy next to you and the guys have played well, performed really well. Even our depth throughout the preseason has looked great. It’s just encouraging for everybody, everybody feels like they can go play free. I like where we’re at right now.”

Lawrence acknowledged that the team has to walk a fine line between getting everybody prepared and on the same page, as well as keeping the team healthy for the season opener.

“You want to keep everybody healthy but then again, you want to get reps and you want to get in a rhythm,” Lawrence said. “Then, two drives in, that’s when you kind of start to get a rhythm and then you come out. So it’s like, what’s the best thing? It’s a fine line. I think our coaches have done a great job of handling that. It’ll be good to get a little bit more work this week and however much that ends up being, just go play well. I think that’s the biggest thing for us — let’s be clean, let’s execute, take advantage of all the possessions we get offensively, and just go through our plan to execute. I think that’s the main focus, you want to feel good about that. Especially the last one going into the regular season, let’s end on a good note and get ready for the season.”

Texans

Texans DC Matt Burke said rookie QB C.J. Stroud has made some impressive throws in practice: “There are a couple in practice where you’re scratching your head,” via Aaron Wilson.

Titans

Titans OL Andre Dillard said the team’s offensive line chemistry has come together since they’ve gotten together in the spring.

“I think it’s come a long way,” Dillard said, via Titans Wire. “[Ever] since we all first got together in the spring and everybody is just really close now and we’ve really built something good and I’m really excited for it.”

Titans HC Mike Vrabel has noticed Dillard’s development and added that he’s built a great chemistry with rookie OL Peter Skoronski.

“Everybody goes through a different transition,” Vrabel said. “Everybody’s got a different personality, and I think there’s a lot more comfort level and it’s been good to see [Dillard] and Peter [Skoronski] build a relationship in the meeting rooms and on the field.”