AFC Notes: Trevor Lawrence, Anthony Richardson, Colts, Dolphins, Jaguars

Colts

Colts HC Shane Steichen said QB Anthony Richardson (shoulder) is currently going through the rehab process and they are determining whether he will require surgery: “Obviously, we want to do the best thing for him. Still relying on the doctors and we will make that decision in a little bit,” via Kevin Bowen.

Dolphins

Dolphins CB coach Sam Madison is excited to get DB Jalen Ramsey back and hinted that he could possibly return in November.

“I’ve been speaking with the trainers a lot, and the weight room guys, and he looks really good, and he’s been really good for the young guys, coming out and encouraging them and telling them what he sees on film. So that’s very, very encouraging, having a veteran of that stature and having him still being into it,” Madison said, via PFT. “Very hopeful and looking forward to getting him on the field. I’ve been watching this guy for a very long time and finally had him in training camp. When he’s ready and it’s a go he’s definitely going to help us.”

Jaguars

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence said TE Evan Engram has been a “spark” for their offense, calling him a great route runner who is a playmaker after the catch.

“I think he’s a guy who’s really a spark for us. He brings a lot of energy; you get the ball in his hands, and he can make a lot of plays. He’s great, he’s really great after the catch and that’s something that is definitely a strong suit of his,” said Lawrence, via FanNation. “Honestly, he’s a great route runner too. We have so many guys we want to get the ball to and you see the receivers and those guys, they flash. Evan is a great route runner; I think he’s a mismatch for a lot of safeties and linebackers on him. That’s something that you always try to take advantage of.”

Jaguars HC Doug Pederson thinks Engram is in a “good place” after drawing criticism about dropping passes.

“Evan is in a good place. There was a lot of outside criticism on him about the drops and different things, but he’s a hard worker, he works on that and he works on his craft. He wants to be a pro, his confidence level right now is extremely high and I think it’s easy or safe to say that’s well behind him now,” said Pederson.