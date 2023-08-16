AFC Notes: Trevor Lawrence, Anthony Richardson, Colts, Jaguars, Titans

Colts

Colts HC Shane Steichen said first-round QB Anthony Richardson has “been progressing” and showed signs of improvement against the Bills.

“Anthony has just been progressing,” Steichen said, via ProFootballTalk. “The growth he’s shown and then obviously going into Buffalo and playing against a lot of their starters — he showed great signs of improvement. I like the things he did and it’s an opportunity for him now to get a lot more reps with the ones going forward and then we go from there.”

Steichen said Richardson has been working hard to learn his system and is now working toward their gameplan for their next preseason game against the Jaguars

“He’s worked his tail off in the building learning the playbook, learning the system,” Steichen said. “As you get going through the season, the game plans are going to be adjusted week in and week out. You got five days to prepare for a new opponent. Obviously, we’ll have some good time to prepare for Jacksonville and then it’s right on to Houston, and then Baltimore, and then L.A., and so on and so forth.”

Steichen mentioned how Richardson’s teammates have been receptive of the rookie quarterback.

“He comes out with great energy every single day,” Steichen said. “Teammates have been really good for him. Obviously, he’s been becoming a leader as a young guy, taking that leadership role. I’m just excited about his future.”

Colts QB Gardner Minshew was asked about QB Anthony Richardson being named the starter: “I totally understand & I’m all-in with what we got going. I can’t stress enough, I’m really excited about Anthony, I think he’s going to be really special. I think he’s got a great opportunity here.” (Kevin Bowen)

Jaguars

Jaguars HC Doug Pederson went in-depth with his praise for QB Trevor Lawrence, saying he has the ability to make those around him better.

“The biggest thing that I’ve seen with Trevor, now going on two years, from where we had him a year ago in the offseason to today, just his confidence is incredible,” Pederson said, via NFL.com. “It’s off the charts. He’s put the past behind him, he’s focused on the future, and really embraced this opportunity with this football team. The confidence level with him is extremely high, as it should be. I think about some of the young quarterbacks I’ve had and going into Year 2 with us, that’s what you’ve seen. You’ve seen that confidence level increase, the understanding of the offense, and the dialogue that we have between Trevor and myself or Trevor and [offensive coordinator Press Taylor], Trevor and (quarterbacks coach) Mike McCoy, just the openness. That comes with maturity, and that comes with the confidence he has. Not only his ability but also with an understanding of where he is within the system. It’s fun to be around guys like that and young quarterbacks like that, again, as we’ve said, he’s a sponge. He wants to learn. He wants to get better. Obviously, he’s not where he wants to be or where we want him to be because we can always get better and improve. I think his overall leadership ability has really been the bright spot for him heading into training camp this year.”

“Great quarterbacks that I’ve either played with, or we’ve watched in the NFL have all had that ability to make others better and really rise and bring the talent around him up,” Pederson added. “He’s one of those guys. He’s not demanding or pounding his fists on the table, nothing like that. Just conversations you see with guys and how he’s willing to learn, he doesn’t have all the answers, but at the same time, they’re working through things. Him and Calvin (Ridley), you see it all the time, they’re working through things. Him and Evan (Engram), they’re working through things. You can go right down the list. That’s the leadership part that I’m encouraged with and the dialogue that he has. It just keeps getting stronger each week.” Titans Titans HC Mike Vrabel preached the importance of second-round QB Will Levis allowing the game to come to him instead of forcing the situation. “Just letting the game come to him, just take what’s there,” Vrabel said, via the team’s website. “Just trying to make sure we are not overdoing it, we are just playing one role, a large role as the quarterback in the offense – taking what they give you, and when there’s opportunities to work the ball down the field, do that. He did some nice things, and (he) would like to have some things back.” Vrabel was also impressed with QB Malik Willis‘s composure and his overall command of the offense. “I thought there was some composure,” Vrabel said. “There were some opportunities for him to run, and he ran. But he did a nice job when he did get out of the pocket keeping his eyes down the field and was able to be a thrower when he felt like there was something there. I am never going to restrict his ability to make plays with his feet, just be smart with the football.”