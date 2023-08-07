AFC Notes: Trevor Lawrence, Anthony Richardson, Laremy Tunsil, Colts, Jaguars, Texans

Colts QB Anthony Richardson is putting together strong practices in training camp, with HC Shane Steichen and LB Zaire Franklin taking notice.

“I thought he had a heck of a day (Sunday),” Steichen said, via James Boyd of The Athletic. “He was really solid, and made some big-time throws. Obviously, the two-minute drive threw a nice touchdown right there in the end zone, and then the two-point play that he ran in. It was pretty good to see.”

“Shoot, he made a heck of a throw,” Steichen added. “It was one-on-one backside, and we had another combination over there, and he snapped back and threw that one-on-one. It was a great throw and a great catch. You get repetitions, and you do things more and more, you’re going to get more comfortable. I think he’s gaining confidence in the system and gaining confidence with his teammates, and when you have that and you have the talent he has, it’s usually a good thing.”

“Man, honestly, he’s just so much more comfortable,” Franklin said. “(He’s) starting to find his rhythm, starting to find that version of his game in this offense at this level, which is great to see. Obviously, mistakes are still there. He’s still a young player, but it’s just encouraging to see that growth, especially from early on until now.”

Jaguars

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence confirmed that he was offered a spot on Season 2 of Netflix’s Quarterback documentary series but turned it down as he feels it isn’t the right time for him.

“I was approached. I decided to not do it this year. I feel like it’s just not the right time for me. Maybe in the future. I watched the show, though. I thought it was great. I think they did a great job,” Lawrence said, via Pro Football Talk.

Texans