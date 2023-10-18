AFC Notes: Trevor Lawrence, Anthony Richardson, Ryan Tannehill, Colts, Jaguars, Titans

Colts

Colts owner Jim Irsay commented on first-round QB Anthony Richardson going down with an injury, before noting that surgery is an option for Richardson if the young quarterback decides to take that route.

“Is there no mercy from the football gods after what we went through with Andrew [Luck]? It was crazy,” Irsay said, via Stephen Holder of ESPN. “And the play looked like a nothing play. It was just a tackle. It looked like it was a no-problem tackle. And then you get this? One of my themes is always the most critical factor in franchise building is patience. Patience is an element that’s essential.”

“They’re the deciders with what they do with their bodies,” Irsay added on the possibility of surgery. “It’s all about the long-term and ultimate healing. We want this to be a story [Richardson] tells some young quarterback 10 years from now where he says, ‘Oh yeah, I had that injury. And it went well.'”

Jaguars

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence (knee) is optimistic about playing in Week 7’s Thursday Night game and feels like he’s rapidly progressing.

“I’m going to do everything I can to be out there,” Lawrence said, via Michael DiRocco of ESPN. “I feel a lot better today than I would’ve thought. So I like how I’m progressing, and I’m going to do everything I can to be out there on Thursday. It’s progressed really well through the past 24, 48 hours. So, really like where it’s at.”

Jaguars’ backup QB C.J. Beathard thinks it’s “very likely” Lawrence plays.

“He’s as tough as they come, and I know he’s doing anything and everything he can to be ready to play,” Beathard said. “That’s still very likely that he plays this week.”

Jaguars OC Press Taylor is trusting their training staff with Lawrence’s recovery.

“That’s where you just kind of trust your training staff,” Taylor said. “So as long as Trevor’s in a position where he can’t injure himself, or as long as he gives us the best chance to win the game and without risking himself … then that’s what we continue to do. And again, that’s just conversation with everybody involved in the process.”

Titans

Jeff Darlington reports that Titans QB Ryan Tannehill‘s ankle injury won’t require surgery. Darlington adds that Tannehill is currently wearing a cast and has been diagnosed with a high-ankle sprain. There is also no timetable for his return.