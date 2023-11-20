AFC Notes: Trevor Lawrence, C.J. Stroud, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Jaguars

There were a lot of questions about the Jaguars and their offense last week, but Jacksonville and QB Trevor Lawrence bounced back well on Sunday with a 34-14 victory over the Titans.

Lawrence said he doesn’t pay much attention to what’s being said positively or negatively in the media.

“I’m not thinking about any of that stuff,” Lawrence said, via ESPN.com. “I [couldn’t] care less about what those guys say. That’s really my only response to that. If those guys think I’m the best thing in the world it doesn’t matter, either.”

Lawrence has been sporting a knee brace on his left leg that has limited his play to some degree.

“It’s definitely a little frustrating when you have things you feel like are limiting you to whatever extent that may be,” said Lawrence. “Then just from the confidence standpoint of having the confidence to move and take off and do all the things that you [normally do]. When you feel like maybe you can’t do some of that, it changes how you play the game, and I think that’s maybe more of the frustrating part.

“So, it felt good today to just be able to cut it loose. Obviously still try to protect myself. Took some hits that I probably didn’t need to take outside of the pocket that I probably could have got down running, but it felt good just to go play and let the instincts take over when needed.”

Texans

Texans first-round QB C.J. Stroud had two interceptions in his first nine games, but topped that mark in Week 11 alone. Stroud threw three picks in Houston’s win against the Cardinals, but the rookie said he won’t be gunshy going forward.

“Man, Steph Curry don’t ever stop shooting,” Stroud said via the team’s website. “I’m going to keep letting it ride. And I’ve got no shame in my game. I’ve definitely got to be smarter. No confidence is taken away from me. I’m going to keep letting it fly.”

Aaron Wilson reports that Texans WR Noah Brown has a knee injury that will take two weeks for a full recovery.

has a knee injury that will take two weeks for a full recovery. Texans DE Will Anderson was fined $16,391 for a hit on a quarterback.

Titans

Titans LB Azeez Al-Shaair was fined $10,927 for unnecessary roughness.