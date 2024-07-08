AFC Notes: Trevor Lawrence, Chigoziem Okonkwo, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Jaguars

When asked about instilling his legacy as the Jaguars’ most successful quarterback, QB Trevor Lawrence didn’t want to take anything away from quarterbacks like Mark Brunell, Blake Bortles, or David Garrard and is glad to have helped shift expectations in Jacksonville.

“There’s been some great players here. Mark Brunell, Blake Bortles, David Garrard,” Lawrence said, via Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated. “There’s been guys that have been great players, and I don’t want to discredit any of those guys. But obviously, we’re a newer team, and I’m sure you know we don’t get a ton of respect around the league. So it feels good to be in a position now where, when I got here as a rookie, didn’t have any respect, we weren’t good that year, had a really bad year, and we were able to bounce back the year after. Now, expectations have flipped.”

In the end, it’s Lawrence’s goal to win a Super Bowl.

“That’s exciting in and of itself. And obviously, there’s a lot more work to do. The dream is to win a championship here, and to be able to do that would be amazing, not only for pride for myself, but for our team and for this city. Winning a championship can do so much good for a city. And Jacksonville, I think, is primed for that. It feels good to be playing for a team that hasn’t gotten much respect over the years, I don’t know, for me, that’s exciting.”

Texans

Texans CB Desmond King re-signed to a one-year deal this offseason. He elected to return because he’s seen the “evolution of the team” first-hand.

“I wouldn’t say that’s the only reason I’m back,” King, via Aaron Wilson. “I’m going on my fourth year in Houston. I’ve done seen the evolution of the team and the organization just being here for those first couple of years and seeing where it’s at now, knowing my capability and what I can bring to the team, why not be here with Houston? We’re an up-and-coming team and we’re here to stay. We’re just getting ready for the season and I’m here.”

King is aware there’s a lot of hype around Houston and said they are staying focused on the main goal of winning a Super Bowl.

“Just honestly, it’s all about staying focused on the goal,” King said. “We know what kind of team we have. That said, you see it every day in the locker room. It’s what we do when we go out there on that field. Yeah, we have the noise. We have the hype behind us, but that’s not out there on that practice field when we’re out there working. That’s what it’s about. We’re out there putting blood, sweat and tears in every day. We know what we have and we’ve got to believe in what we have, and that’s what really matters.”

Titans

The Titans went through a coaching staff overhaul this offseason after hiring HC Brian Callahan. Tennessee TE Chigoziem Okonkwo talked about the different vibes around the team and the evolving passing game.

“I feel like guys are more relaxed now, in the building,” Okonkwo said, via Jim Wyatt of the team’s website. “Guys are coming in and they’re not as tense, not as stressed out. And it allows people to be a lot more free in the locker room, a lot more free on the field.”

“It is very exciting when you see the stuff we’re bringing in. It feels like we’re going to be relying a lot on the pass, and that is going to be a big part of my game, too. So, I am very excited for that. I am very excited to have those guys on the outside, and get a lot of the attention, and then make plays on the inside.”

Titans WR Nick Westbrook-Ikhine is ready to prove his talent to the new coaching staff: “You definitely have to prove yourself. Complacency kills, so you can’t be complacent. The fact that I’ve been here, going into year five, doesn’t really mean anything. It’s a totally new staff, and a totally new year, a new room.” (Jim Wyatt)