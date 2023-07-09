AFC Notes: Trevor Lawrence, Colts, Jaguars, Titans

Colts

Colts LB Zaire Franklin feels that the team has a new infusion of energy due to some incoming young teammates and a new head coach in HC Shane Steichen.

“I would just say, to be honest, we’re just having a lot of fun. I would just say just the energy in the building, energy at practice,” Franklin told reporters, via ColtsWire.com. “Personally, I just feel like I’m really enjoying the team, enjoying our time together, and hopefully, that pays dividends when it’s time to put those pads on and play real football.”

Jaguars

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence thinks having continuity on their coaching staff and roster is making things easier on him this offseason.

“To have the same staff, to have a lot of the same players, to have that carry over, and the system, especially — this is the first time in a while I haven’t been learning a new offense,” Lawrence said, via the team’s Youtube. “So that feels good having that. Being able to focus on little parts of my game instead of just making sure I got the installs and I know the plan going into practice. Obviously, you look over that too, but not having that stress of learning the playbook, I can focus on my game and my mechanics.”

Texans

Texans RB Dameon Pierce said first-round QB C.J. Stroud has done a great job of taking command of the team’s huddle.

“C.J.’s a great kid,” Pierce said, via Texans Wire. “I’ve loved the way he’s come in and worked. Obviously, he was a high draft pick, so there are a lot of expectations on him, and he’s handled it very well. Handling the media very well. Handling the playbook.”

Pierce added that he challenged Stroud to take on a leadership role early within his career.

“Command the huddle, don’t be scared, don’t shy away from that leadership role,” Pierce explained.