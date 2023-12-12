AFC Notes: Trevor Lawrence, Davis Mills, C.J. Stroud, Jaguars, Texans

Jaguars

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence was asked by reporters about the three interceptions he threw in a loss to the Browns on Sunday.

“I don’t want to get into all of that right now,” Lawrence said, via John Shipley. “They made a good play on that one at the end of the game. We had a plan for the pressure that they brought, the corner just made a good play and didn’t do what exactly we thought he was going to do. That one is on me. They brought a pressure that we weren’t able to pick up. They brought too many and I was trying to take a shot outside and the corner did a good job playing it. I put it out there a little too far and he made a good play. The rest of them, I really don’t want to get into. It’s on all of us. We have to take accountability and fix it. Starts with me. Starts with my communication with all the guys. The outside, the front, the backfield. And we will. I am not concerned. This group is really mature and is willing to go whatever to win and to get better. We’ll fix it.”

Jaguars HC Doug Pederson also spoke about Lawrence’s interceptions when asked by the media.

“I think the first deep ball was just an overthrow,” Pederson said, via Shipley. “The one in the red zone, [Trevor] and Calvin need to be on the same page and they weren’t right there. Then the one in the fourth quarter was a play that you hope you put it up to one of your better receivers and you hope you come down with it or at least an incomplete pass. So a little bit of everything there. But plays that we’ve made before and looking forward, we have to make those.”

Pederson revealed that while G Ezra Cleveland is day-to-day, S Andre Cisco will be monitored due to a groin injury sustained against the Browns. (Shipley)

Jaguars

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence admitted the team misses WR Christian Kirk but they’re not making excuses for their performance during his absence.

“There’s no excuses; nobody cares,” Lawrence said, via Jags Wire. “That’s the thing about this league. No one really cares who you are missing. There are a lot of teams who are missing players at this point in the season, but 100 percent [we] miss Christian. He’s one of our best players. He makes a huge impact on this offense and this team. Of course you miss him, but Christian is on IR, we have to find a way to still win games without him. That’s not going to change in the next few weeks.”

Jaguars WR Zay Jones said it’s next man up in the league and players will need to pick up the slack.

“You can’t really replace [Kirk], but it’s still the next man up mentality and we didn’t get it done today,” Jones said. “That includes myself, I didn’t play well enough today.”

Texans

Texans WR Robert Woods on backup QB Davis Mills starting if QB C.J. Stroud is unable to play due to concussion: “Throws a good football. It’s next man up. Confident in his ability to put us in position to win the football game. If it is Davis. we have total confidence in him.” (Aaron Wilson)