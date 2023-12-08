AFC Notes: Trevor Lawrence, Derrick Henry, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Jaguars

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence said he feels a lot better than he thought he would and is thankful the injury isn’t serious: “I’ll never put myself or the team at higher risk that we aren’t going to do our best because I can’t do my job.” (Cameron Wolfe)

Jaguars QB C.J. Beathard was limited in Wednesday's practice with a shoulder injury. (Tom Pelissero)

Texans

Texans HC DeMeco Ryans said CB Derek Stingley is proving every week to be an “impact player” for their defense.

“He’s an impact player for our defense, and it shows each and every week,” Ryans said, via DJ Bien-Aime of ESPN. “We talk about the ball every week, and we needed it this week. We win the turnover battle, and we won the game, and that was the difference.”

Regarding his pair of interceptions in Week 13, Stingley said he is confident about his ability to make plays without making contact with receivers.

“I know how to catch and not hit the receiver,” Stingley said. “I was confident that I was going to make a play.”

Stingley said getting two interceptions helps boost the confidence of any defensive back.

“For any [defensive back] to have multiple picks in a game, it boosts the confidence a little bit,” Stingley said. “But I noticed there were a lot of things I got to get better at.”

Titans

Titans RB Derrick Henry admitted that he got his bell rung but wished he was able to enter back into the game.

“I felt fine — just took a helmet-to-helmet hit and they saw enough where I couldn’t go back in. I wanted to go back in — it was hard to watch — but I have to respect their decision,” Henry said, via PFT. “I can’t fight it — it’s their decision, it’s their call. It sucks, but you have to respect it. I wanted to go out there and continue to play and help us win, but they felt different…I think the league is trying to be cautious with head injuries, which I respect. It’s all about player safety.”