AFC Notes: Trevor Lawrence, Doug Pederson, Michael Pittman Jr., Colts, Jaguars

Colts

After signing a sizeable extension in the offseason, Colts WR Michael Pittman Jr. hasn’t gotten off to the start he expected. Indianapolis WR coach Reggie Wayne has the utmost confidence that Pittman will get back to his normal level of production.

“I don’t worry about Pitt,” Wayne said, via Mike Chappell of Fox59. “Now, if you’d have asked me that two years ago, then I’d probably say, ‘Yeah.’ And it’s not because he’s gotten paid. Pitt wants to be the guy no matter what.”

Pittman is focused on doing what is best for the team and being a good teammate, not putting up stats.

“You’ve got to fight that off and just know that it is a team sport,” Pittman added. “As long as we win games, it’s good. You have to put [the frustrations] aside. Obviously, we want to do more. Me, I want to do a lot more. But you have to do what you’re asked to do and just be a good teammate.”

Colts HC Shane Steichen had no update on QB Anthony Richardson (hip) or RB Jonathan Taylor (ankle). (Mike Chappell)

had no update on QB (hip) or RB (ankle). (Mike Chappell) Steichen added they are not considering long-term injured reserve for Taylor. (Chappell)

Jaguars

Jacksonville lost their fourth-straight game to start the season, leading to questions about whether HC Doug Pederson would reclaim playcalling duties from OC Press Taylor. Pederson stated his belief in Taylor and felt he put players in a position to succeed in Week 4.

“For what? I thought he called a great game,” Pederson said, via the team’s YouTube. “As coaches, we can’t go out there and make the plays, right? It’s a two-way street. So, you know, you guys can sit here and point the finger all you want and it’s fine. Point it right at me. I can take it. OK. I can take it. So whatever you want to ask me, say whatever, write, go ahead.”

Pederson was asked if he was growing concerned with his job safety after a poor start.

“My status? No,” he responded. “That’s kind of a weird question, but OK,”

Pederson mentioned TE Evan Engram won’t go on injured reserve with his hamstring injury but is optimistic he can return next week. Pederson implied Engram wouldn’t be able to play Week 4 against Houston. (Jonathan Jones)

Jaguars

Jacksonville fell to 0-4 on Sunday after a close loss on the road against the Texans. Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence believes they can get through this wave of adversity if they stick together.

“We just have to keep playing. We have to stay together,” Lawrence said, via Myles Simmons of Pro Football Talk. “It’s some adversity, It’s been tough, you know, obviously not having the success that we want and it’s a lot of guys in there that put a lot of time in. Coaches and players and really everyone that works with the team. So it’s frustrating, it’s hard, but you have some adversity, you got to get through it, get to the other side of it and it will help you in the long run and that’s what we’re preaching as a team.”