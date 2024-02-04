AFC Notes: Trevor Lawrence, Gardner Minshew, C.J. Stroud, Colts, Jaguars, Texans

Colts

Colts QB Gardner Minshew told reporters he wants to find a long-term situation despite it not possibly being a starting job, as he has gone from Jacksonville to Philadelphia, to Indianapolis so far in his career.

“I’m a ramblin’ man, a little bit in my soul, but, man, love to settle down and find somewhere to call home, but until we get there we’re gonna keep on rollin’,” Minshew said, via NFL.com.

Jaguars

Jaguars HC Doug Pederson said their primary focus for Trevor Lawrence is to limit turnovers going forward.

“It’s the biggest thing that he has to focus on moving forward,” Pederson said, via Michael DiRocco of ESPN. “We just can’t have this amount of turnovers. How we turn the ball over, where we turn the ball over, it doesn’t matter. We’ve got to protect the football. That’s the No. 1 thing. For the quarterback, the person that touches the ball every snap, we got to make sure the emphasis is taking care of the ball.”

Lawrence confirmed he is emphasizing ball security this offseason.

“When you don’t turn the ball over, you win more games,” Lawrence said. “It’s definitely an emphasis [this offseason]. There’s a lot that goes into that. I’ve got to own my part and I’ve got to take better care of the ball. That’s going to give us a better chance to win a lot of these games. I understand that and I own that.”

Lawrence acknowledged he needs to improve in critical situations, like when he missed a crucial pass to WR Calvin Ridley in Week 18 against the Titans.

“I needed to play better. It starts with the quarterback,” Lawrence said. “In this league, if the quarterback plays well, it gives you a chance every week and I can do a better job of just being consistently the player I know I can be. I thought I did that better earlier in the season and then as the season went on, I thought that there were times where I didn’t play my best. That’s when it’s needed, when the season is on the line and whatever it is, two minute drill at the end of the game, making that throw to [WR Calvin Ridley against Tennessee], that changes the game, things like that. I need to be my best in those moments and unfortunately, I wasn’t able to do that at times this year. In talking with the guys, I feel responsible for that.”

Texans

Texans QB C.J. Stroud admitted his success as a rookie was something that he expected, as he had the confidence in himself to do well all along. “No, it wasn’t,” Stroud told NFL.com when asked if he was surprised. “I have confidence in myself. I wasn’t surprised much.”

Stroud is also looking forward to what he can do in his sophomore season in Houston, as well as the return of OC Bobby Slowik. “Yeah, I’m excited, it’s another year with a good coach,” Stroud said of Slowik’s return. “We got a lot of good chemistry. It’s a really good thing. Really excited. We’ve got a lot of good pieces coming back, probably add some pieces that we need. Lots of moving parts, but it should be fun.”