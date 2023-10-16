AFC Notes: Trevor Lawrence, Gardner Minshew, Ryan Tannehill, Colts, Jaguars, Titans

Colts

Colts QB Gardner Minshew talked to reporters about the loss to his former team, as the Jaguars ended up scoring 17 points off of his team’s four turnovers on Sunday.

“They did a good job,” Minshew said, via Pro Football Talk. “You know, they got some pressure, but at the end of the day, I was careless with the ball. I didn’t do a good enough job taking care of it. I put our team in a really bad spot, and it’s not fair to the rest of the guys, so I’m really going to look at those, and hold myself accountable. We’re not going to tuck our tail. We’re not going to drop our chin. We’re just going to keep rushing through and learn from it and we’ll come out the other side better.”

“It’s tough, you know, obviously it was great to see everybody here,” Minshew added. “A lot of great memories being here. Obviously, you want to win every game, so that hurts. But, yeah, I was definitely touched to come back here and play today.”

Jaguars

Ian Rapoport reports that Jaguars Trevor Lawrence had an MRI on his knee but is currently day-to-day. QBhad an MRI on his knee but is currently day-to-day.

Titans

Per Adam Schefter, Titans QB Ryan Tannehill was on crutches due to an ankle injury and will undergo an MRI on Monday.