AFC Notes: Trevor Lawrence, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Jaguars

Jaguars OC Press Taylor said he’s confident in QB C.J. Beathard if he’s forced into action this weekend.

“He’s got experience in this league, he’s got experience now in our system, the guys around him trust him,” Taylor said, via PFT. “We know he can go out and function in a solid way with the possibility to win the game if that’s what we needed to do.”

Taylor added they don’t feel like they’ll have to adjust the offense much if Beathard does start.

“There may be some things that you feature more so if it’s one quarterback versus the other, but no, we don’t feel like it really affects our offense much,” Taylor said.

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence is also confident in Beathard and his ability to lead the offense if he is pressed into action.

“He prepares every week like he’s the starter,” Lawrence explained. “He’s always ready for that opportunity, we talk a lot during the week and we watch tape together, all the quarterbacks do. He’s going to be prepared either way like he’s a starter, whether I was questionable going into the game or not, he still prepares the same way. I got a lot of confidence in him; I know our staff does. Our players do, I think that’s a big thing, too. The guys up front, the guys in the perimeter, backfield, all that. They all have a lot of faith in him. He’s a guy that’s ready to step in if that’s needed, he’s going to do great.”

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports the Jaguars will put Lawrence through a pregame workout to determine if he’s able to start Thursday night’s game against the Saints. He’s been dealing with a knee sprain and it’s a short week.

Texans

ESPN’s Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler note first-year Texans OC Bobby Slowik is turning some heads for the work he’s doing with Houston and could draw head coaching interest this offseason.

Titans

Titans QB coach Charles London spoke about the “unique situation” he has with trying to develop two young quarterbacks at the same time in Will Levis and Malik Willis.

“I think [both quarterbacks] have done a great job,” London said, via the team website. “I think you continue to see Will grow, whether it’s his understanding of concepts, understanding of what coverage is being thrown at him. You just see a guy who is getting more and more comfortable each week with what we are asking him to do. And it’s the same thing with Malik within the offense. We just have to keep pressing those guys, keep pressing them forward. And when they are asked to play, they have to go in there and operate.”