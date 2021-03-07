AFC Notes: Trevor Lawrence, Jaguars, Texans

Everyone knows Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence is going No. 1 overall to the Jaguars. So he could have elected to have the needed surgery on his shoulder without throwing for teams at his personal pro day and it wouldn’t have affected his draft stock. The fact that he elected to compete stood out to his future head coach, Urban Meyer.

“We had extremely high expectations and we were not disappointed,” Meyer said via John Oehser of the team website. “But even more than the actual Pro Day was the way he handled it. We found out just days earlier about his left shoulder, that he had a labrum issue that’s very fixable — and by the way, it is fixed. He’s in rehab now. He very well could have said, ‘I’m not going to throw. I’m going to go and you guys take me or not. I’m that good.’ The conversation was similar to this: ‘Hey, what do you think?’ ‘Let’s go.’ That was the answer: ‘Let’s go.’ I’ve seen him throw live at the Fiesta Bowl. I’ve watched him because of my job at FOX and I’ve known Trevor for quite a while. I wanted [Brian] Schottenheimer and {Darrell] Bevell to see him live. I explained it to [Lawrence] and he said, ‘Let’s go. Give me the ball. Let’s go.’ Seven days later, he was on the field throwing. Most kids, I would say, would not do that.”

John Oehser of Jaguars.com believes that QB Alex Smith could potentially be an option for the team given his relationship with HC Urban Meyer and GM Trent Baalke .

could potentially be an option for the team given his relationship with HC and GM . Oehser considers the interior defensive line to be the biggest need for the Jaguars aside from quarterback.

Oehser does say that if the team is able to retain T Cam Robinson , it seems likely that the team will use their second first-round pick on a safety or cornerback.

, it seems likely that the team will use their second first-round pick on a safety or cornerback. According to Adam Caplan, the Jaguars are also looking at the left tackle market this offseason with Robinson set to be an unrestricted free agent.

Connor Hughes of The Athletic‘s sources have told him that the likelihood of a trade involving QB Deshaun Watson is growing increasingly unlikely.