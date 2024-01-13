AFC Notes: Trevor Lawrence, Jonathan Taylor, Colts, Jaguars, Texans

Colts

When asked about Colts RB Jonathan Taylor not being able to produce his 2021 numbers, QB Gardner Minshew points out that the running back’s ankle injury hampered him all season.

“That’s kind of been the whole year for him,” Minshew said, via Stephen Holder of ESPN. “He’s battling through one thing or another.”

Colts LB Zaire Franklin also acknowledged Taylor’s injury woes but still considers him to be a “playmaker.”

“I get it. He hasn’t been on the field as consistently this year and he’s been in the news for lots of other reasons,” Franklin said. “People have years like that. But every time he’s played, it seems like he gets in the end zone. He’s got a knack with the ball in his hands. He’s a playmaker, man.”

As for Taylor seeking a trade last offseason, WR Michael Pittman Jr. said he was unsure if the running back would stay in Indianapolis.

“It definitely got rocky,” Pittman Jr. said. “I was like, ‘Oh man, are we really going to lose him?'”

Jaguars

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence said he’s still reflecting on how this year ended after leading the AFC South and crashing out of playoff contention.

“Still need some more time to reflect and think about everything, a lot of lessons learned this year individually, as a team, as an organization, just things that we can do better moving forward and things that I can do better,” Lawrence said, via ProFootballTalk. “I know I need to play better consistently. Those things are disappointing, but I know we’re going to be better for it. I have no doubt about that.”

Lawrence admitted they had much higher expectations for themselves.

“You never want to have to be in a situation to lose a game like that and miss the playoffs when there were so many expectations, so much positivity, so much to look forward to. We thought we were going to go a lot further this year. The reality is, we weren’t able to do that. It’s disappointing and you’ve got to live with that.”

Lawrence said he must do a better job at limiting turnovers after committing 14 interceptions and 12 fumbles this season.

“I think that when you don’t turn the ball over, you win more games,” Lawrence said. “I got to own my part and I’ve got to take better care of the ball. That’s going to give us a better chance to win a lot of these games. I understand that and I own that.”

Michael Rothstein reports the Falcons blocked DC Ryan Nielsen from interviewing for the Jaguars’ defensive coordinator job.

Texans

Texans GM Nick Caserio shot down any rumors of him being interested in potentially returning to the New England Patriots.

“I’m going to try and hold my tongue here.. but this time of year a lot of things are said and anybody who makes a jackass statement that they either know me, or trust me, you can rely on this info-is honestly totally off base.. This becomes silly season-it happens every year.. Those that really know me, know how I operate and what I’m about.. Other than SportsRadio 610 I’m not really a big media person.. I focus on the things I can control, not worry about some offhanded statements made out of left field that quite frankly have zero validity. Whoever these reporters are that make these ridiculous statements- maybe you want to talk to me about it first before putting information out there that has zero basis,” said Caserio, via Tyler Milner.

Aaron Wilson notes Texans DE Jonathan Greenard (ankle) returned to practice on Wednesday. Texans DE Will Anderson Jr. (ankle) also practiced on Wednesday, per Wilson. Both players are set to play against the Browns on Saturday.