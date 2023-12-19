AFC Notes: Trevor Lawrence, Will Levis, C.J. Stroud, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Jaguars

Jaguars HC Doug Pederson says WR Zay Jones will be day to day with a hamstring issue and QB Trevor Lawrence remains in concussion protocol. It is currently unknown if he will be ready for their upcoming game with the Buccaneers. ( says WRwill be day to day with a hamstring issue and QBremains in concussion protocol. It is currently unknown if he will be ready for their upcoming game with the Buccaneers. ( Eugene Frenette

Texans

Aaron Wilson reports that Texans TE Teagan Quitoriano underwent successful groin and oblique surgeries, with a full recovery expected for the offseason.

underwent successful groin and oblique surgeries, with a full recovery expected for the offseason. Texans HC DeMeco Ryans says that QB C.J. Stroud remains in concussion protocol and the team will continue to monitor him ahead of their matchup with the Browns. (Andrew Siciliano)

Titans

Titans HC Mike Vrabel said the team being eliminated from postseason contention won’t factor into his decision whether or not to play rookie QB Will Levis.

“I don’t think that necessarily weighs into the decision right now,” Vrabel said, via PFT. “We want to make sure, one, that Will can protect himself, and that he can do his job up to the expectations that we have. Really, the most important thing is that any player can protect themselves out there during the game. It’s Monday right now. He’s sore, obviously, like a lot of guys. And we’ll see how things go.”

Vrabel when asked about the team waiving DL Teair Tart: “We can touch on some of the personnel decisions at the end of the season. Right now, excited to work with the guys we have now.” (Jim Wyatt)