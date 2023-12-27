AFC Notes: Trevor Lawrence, Will Levis, Doug Pederson, Mike Vrabel, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Jaguars

Jaguars HC Doug Pederson said they are focused on producing in Week 17 against the Panthers amidst Jacksonville’s four-game losing streak.

“We have to keep encouraging the guys to stay focused on that,” Pederson said, via John Oehser of the team’s site. “Everything’s still right in front of us. We have a great opportunity this week to just go 1-0 and that’s our goal. You have to keep that in perspective, but the bottom line is we just have to play better.”

Pederson said they made too many mistakes in their recent loss to the Buccaneers and they must make a “conscious effort” collectively to reduce miscues.

“We didn’t play good on Sunday,” Pederson said. “We made too many mistakes that we have to fix as coaches and players. It’s something we have to address and we have to make a conscious effort to do that this week.”

Jacksonville has notably committed 15 turnovers over the last three games. Pederson said limiting turnovers is the “biggest thing” on their agenda right now.

“It’s the things that are within our grasp or within our control we’re not doing,” Pederson said. “A month or so ago, we were doing some things extremely well. Right now we’re not and the turnovers are the biggest thing. That’s the biggest thing right now.”

“I know, being around this league, everybody wants to point the finger somewhere,” Pederson said, via Jags Wire. “We’ve got to do a better job taking care of the football. It’s not about the plays. We’ve got to tackle better and we’ve got to take care of the football. Bottom line. If we do those things, those give us a chance to win football games.”

“We always give Trevor some outs when it comes to the passing game, particularly on third down, and we just missed the signal,” Pederson continued. “Those are the things that can’t happen. Again, it makes the play worse. To me that falls back on coaches to make sure our players are prepared that way, that we’ve covered them in meetings, that we’ve covered them in practice, so that when they get in the game, they have all eyes on the quarterback. We have to do that. We have to get ourselves into better plays and out of bad ones. A lot of the non-verbal, hand signal communication has to take place. It’s something we’re going to continue to review, continue to have in our game plan, and we’ve got to get better.”

Pederson on QB Trevor Lawrence (shoulder) not practicing this week: “Trevor’s progressing … he’s a little bit sore but doing better today than he did yesterday.” (John Shipley)

As for LT Cam Robinson, Pederson says the team is hoping to open his practice window and is optimistic he can play on Sunday. (Shipley)

Pederson told reporters that S Daniel Thomas sustained a broken forearm against the Buccaneers. He was placed on injured reserve by the team on Tuesday. (Michael DiRocco)

Pederson was also asked if he would consider taking over playcalling duties again: "We've got to do a better job of taking care of the football. It's not about the plays. … We've got to tackle better and take care of the football." (DiRocco)

Texans

Chris Tomasson notes Texans must pay a prorated share of $279,444 over the final two games of the season for recently claimed S Kareem Jackson.

Titans

Titans HC Mike Vrabel said QB Will Levis (ankle) will likely practice on a limited basis on Wednesday but he’s improved since initially suffering his injury.

“I think he’ll try and practice tomorrow, probably in a limited basis,” Vrabel said, via Jim Wyatt of the team’s site. “But I think that he’s better, he’s improved. He’s been working hard to get back like everybody else.”

Vrabel believes it’s important to get Levis more reps and Week 17’s matchup at the Texans would be good experience for the rookie quarterback.

“I think those are invaluable reps,” Vrabel said. “I would anticipate a great road environment (in Houston), playing on the road in a loud environment and being able to handle the operation and work the offense, I think that’s something that is always critical. I want everyone that could play to possibly play.”