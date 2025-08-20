AFC Notes: Trey Hendrickson, Aaron Rodgers, Bengals, Browns, Steelers

Bengals

Bengals QB Joe Burrow admitted the team and DE Trey Hendrickson might not resolve the situation until closer to Week 1, pointing out the organizational history.

“I think historically these deals with us have gotten done closer to Week 1,” he said via the Athletic’s Paul Dehner Jr. “I signed the Thursday before the first game. Ja’Marr started to pick up that week before last year, too … historically, the way we have done business that tends to pick up here in the next two weeks, so, we’ll see.”

Browns

Browns GM Andrew Berry discussed the decision to sign rookie WR Isaiah Bond after a grand jury decided not to move forward in his sexual assault case.

“We’ve spent much of the last calendar year getting to know Isaiah as a player and professional and much of the last four months gaining a full understanding of his legal situation,” Berry said, via the team’s website. “On the legal side, we have done extensive research that includes but is not limited to hearing from both sides of the case and receiving the results of an independently administered polygraph test. Before the allegations, we also spent a great deal of time with Isaiah during the draft process on campus, at the Combine and at our facilities. His time at Alabama with Tommy Rees also weighed heavily on our assessment of his ability to operate successfully in a professional environment if brought into our organization. It is these touchpoints and more that gave us the necessary insights to make this decision. With his legal matter resolved through a no bill by a grand jury, Isaiah is focused on learning from this experience while moving forward with his life and career.”

Steelers

Steelers owner Art Rooney II commented on QB Aaron Rodgers and what he has brought to the team so far this offseason.

“Aaron’s come in and he’s been everything you could ask for in terms of working with his teammates, working with younger guys, working with the offense,” Rooney said during the Week 2 preseason game, via Alex Kozora of SteelersDepot.com. “So, I like what I’ve seen so far from Aaron, for sure.”