AFC Notes: Trey Hendrickson, Jonathan Allen, Bengals, Browns, Ravens

Bengals

New Bengals DT Jonathan Allen believes the team has the pieces to compete for a championship and is excited about where he can fit into the current group.

“This is one of the few places I can compete for a Super Bowl and have a chance to showcase my talent,” Allen said, via the team’s website. “When you see what they have on the offensive side of the ball, that’s a dream for a defensive lineman. I think people would be lining up to play with a guy like Joe Burrow and the offense they have. Then the young guys you have on defense and the pieces you’re adding, I really think this team is going somewhere.”

Browns

The Browns signed P Corey Bojorquez to a one-year, $2 million deal that includes $937,500 fully guaranteed, a $187,500 signing bonus, and a $1.812 million salary. (Wilson)

to a one-year, $2 million deal that includes $937,500 fully guaranteed, a $187,500 signing bonus, and a $1.812 million salary. (Wilson) The Browns signed OT Tytus Howard to a two-year, $45 million extension with $35.5 million guaranteed, including $17.5 million in new money. The deal includes an $18.45 million signing bonus, with his 2026 salary fully guaranteed and $13.45 million of his 2027 salary fully guaranteed. The contract also includes option bonuses in 2027 and 2028, $1 million in annual per-game roster bonuses, and four void years for salary cap purposes. (OTC)

to a two-year, $45 million extension with $35.5 million guaranteed, including $17.5 million in new money. The deal includes an $18.45 million signing bonus, with his 2026 salary fully guaranteed and $13.45 million of his 2027 salary fully guaranteed. The contract also includes option bonuses in 2027 and 2028, $1 million in annual per-game roster bonuses, and four void years for salary cap purposes. (OTC) Toledo S Emmanuel McNeil-Warren will take a 30 visit with the Browns. (Kay Adams)

Ravens

Ravens GM Eric DeCosta commented on the signing of DE Trey Hendrickson and asked why this was the right time for the team to give a pass rusher a large contract.

“I think there’s a lot of factors that go into it,” DeCosta explained, via NFL.com. “This year, we actually had a bit of a nest egg. Just looking at it, we felt like the guys that we would probably covet the most in the draft would be gone, maybe, before (No.) 14. It’s typically what happens. We felt like this was the year to take a big swing. We saw some players that we thought could impact us, Trey being one of the main guys. I love it when you have a familiarity with a player that you played against. That really resonates with me. … Trey’s always been somebody that’s really impressed me in that regard.”