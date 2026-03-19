AFC Notes: Trey Hendrickson, Michael Pittman Jr., Bengals, Steelers, Ravens

Bengals

Bengals S Bryan Cook signed a three-year, $40.25 million contract that included an $11 million signing bonus, base salaries of $3.4 million, $6.05 million, and $10 million, and March roster bonuses of $3 million, $4 million, and $1 million in 2026-2028. There’s also up to $500,000 annually in per-game roster bonuses and an annual $100,000 workout bonus. (Over The Cap)

signed a three-year, $40.25 million contract that included an $11 million signing bonus, base salaries of $3.4 million, $6.05 million, and $10 million, and March roster bonuses of $3 million, $4 million, and $1 million in 2026-2028. There’s also up to $500,000 annually in per-game roster bonuses and an annual $100,000 workout bonus. (Over The Cap) The Bengals signed OT Orlando Brown Jr. to a two-year, $46.223 million extension that includes a $14 million option after his signing bonus, salaries of $3.5 million in 2026, $5.85 million in 2027, and $10.673 million in 2028, with a 2026 salary cap figure of $19.291 million. (Wilson)

to a two-year, $46.223 million extension that includes a $14 million option after his signing bonus, salaries of $3.5 million in 2026, $5.85 million in 2027, and $10.673 million in 2028, with a 2026 salary cap figure of $19.291 million. (Wilson) Several Bengals players had contract triggers vest this past weekend: WR Ja’Marr Chase ’s $28.9 million 2027 salary is now guaranteed, $18.3 million of QB Joe Burrow ’s 2027 salary is now guaranteed, WR Tee Higgins earned a $10 million roster bonus and his $10.9 million salary is now guaranteed, DT B.J. Hill earned a $2 million roster bonus, TE Mike Gesicki earned a $2 million roster bonus, and RB Samaje Perine earned a $200,000 roster bonus. (Spotrac)

’s $28.9 million 2027 salary is now guaranteed, $18.3 million of QB ’s 2027 salary is now guaranteed, WR earned a $10 million roster bonus and his $10.9 million salary is now guaranteed, DT earned a $2 million roster bonus, TE earned a $2 million roster bonus, and RB earned a $200,000 roster bonus. (Spotrac) The Bengals signed QB Josh Johnson to a one-year, $1.5 million deal that includes a $200,000 signing bonus and a $1.3 million salary. (Wilson)

Ravens

Ravens GM Eric DeCosta has had his eye on DE Trey Hendrickson since the pre-draft process.

“This guy was flying around, and that left an impression on me that week,” DeCosta said, via ESPN. “We weren’t able to get him in the draft, but I’m not surprised by the trajectory of his career and what he’s been able to accomplish.”

DeCosta invested a large amount of money in Hendrickson and believes that his best football is still yet ahead of him.

“I think he has a lot left in the tank,” DeCosta said during Hendrickson’s introductory news conference. “I think one of the things about Trey is, he impacted the games when he was in New Orleans, but it took him a while to get going. And so, he’s got fresh legs.”

DeCosta said this year they felt they were prepared to take a “big swing.” Hendrickson added that he feels fresh and he’s ready to prove the team right in their investment.

“I’ve been fresh, been ready to go,” Hendrickson said. “I’m excited to have that humbling opportunity to rebuild my body and to mold it in the way I want it to play. I feel great. I’m excited for the opportunity to play football. Going into Year 10, that’s a dream come true.”

Steelers

Steelers WR Michael Pittman Jr. is fired up about his transition to Pittsburgh and his opportunity to play with future Hall of Fame QB Aaron Rodgers.

“Whenever you have a chance to play with a Hall of Fame quarterback, you always take that,” Pittman said, via Chris Harlan of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. “We also have two really good quarterbacks here in Mason and Will, so whatever ends up turning out, I think we’ll have a good plan offensively and we’ll make the most of it.”