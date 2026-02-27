AFC Notes: Trey Hendrickson, Shedeur Sanders, Bengals, Browns, Ravens

Bengals

Bengals DE Trey Hendrickson seems bound to sign with a new team this offseason after last year’s contract dispute. When asked if it’s possible to tag and trade Hendrickson, director of player personnel Duke Tobin said anything is on the table.

“I don’t throw anything on or off the table with Trey, and we’re excited about attacking this offseason. We have resources to attack the offseason in a big way, and we want to do that. In terms of how we’re going to do that, how we’re going to allocate our resources, you know, who is it going to be on, our own free agents, what’s our intentions there? I’m not going to get into that right here. It’s just not the time to announce that to the rest of the league, so that’s the best way I can answer that,” Tobin said, via Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic.

Browns

Browns HC Todd Monken believes that QB Shedeur Sanders absolutely has a chance to keep the starting role in 2026.

“Sure he can,” Monken said, via PFT. “I think what you see is elite playmaking ability — that’s in him. You’ve seen it, we’ve seen it. You saw it in college. You saw it on tape last year. Sure, there’s a ways to go, but what rookie isn’t? I mean, what first-year player doesn’t have a long way to go? So, I’m excited to get started with him and all of our quarterbacks and all of our players.”

Monken said he would ideally hope to have the team’s starter locked in before training camp starts.

“You would hope that that’s the case,” Monken said. “You would hope that by the time you get to training camp that the reps you’re giving to a quarterback is for your starter. Whether we get to that place, I don’t know. That will be determined in the offseason as part of it, just another part of the piece.”

Ravens

At the scouting combine, Rich Eisen asked new Ravens HC Jesse Minter if he feels QB Lamar Jackson needs to run more after only having 67 attempts in 2025, which was the first time he was ever lower than 112 attempts in his career. Minter thinks they can build a situation where they don’t need Jackson to run as much to help shield his body from unnecessary hits.

“I don’t know that he needs to run more,” Minter said, via Bobby Trosset. “I actually think there’s times where he can run less if you build an offense that takes advantage of the under center, the downhill run game. Now that opens up a lot of boots and play actions. … I think there’s high-leverage moments where the quarterback’s willing to do what he needs to do to win the game … This is a franchise player. There’s a health element and a protection element that needs to be in place to where he’s not taking some of the hits he doesn’t need to.”