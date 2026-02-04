AFC Notes: Trey Hendrickson, Todd Monken, Shedeur Sanders, Bengals, Browns

Bengals

When examining the Bengals’ situation with Trey Hendrickson , Paul Dehner of The Athletic writes that Cincinnati doesn’t see Hendrickson in its plans for 2026 and there is “little reason” to believe the veteran is willing to return.

Dehner writes that Hendrickson’s representation claims he’ll be fully recovered from core muscle surgery at the start of free agency in March.

Although Dehner mentions that the edge rusher position is solid in the 2026 NFL Draft and a strong free-agent market is available, he expects there to be multiple suitors for Hendrickson.

Dehner could see negotiations for Hendrickson starting around the $29 million he made in 2025, and thinks a team would be willing to give him a two-year deal.

Should Cincinnati decline to use the franchise tag on Hendrickson, Dehner writes the Bengals could receive a third-round compensatory pick for the 2027 draft if he signs a contract near the top of his free-agent class, while avoiding signing more free agents from other teams than they lose.

And if the Bengals use the $30.2 million franchise tag on Hendrickson with the intent to trade him, they could find a trade partner who offers a draft pick, including a selection in this year’s draft.

Browns QB Shedeur Sanders believes his first season showed he can dominate in the NFL if he continues to improve and get opportunities to be Cleveland’s franchise quarterback.

“You can see it. It’s kind of like mastering how to get to that place all the time,” Sanders said on Up & Adams. “You have flashes. That’s the most thing I appreciate about this year is that I proved to myself, I’m able to dominate the league. But I’m able to take completions, I’m able to put all of that together, and definitely in games, we have flashes, but I know I’m capable of doing that. Now, to do it on a consistent basis, that’s what the goal is. But for me in this past season, that’s what proved to myself. No matter what happened, no matter anything that transpired, you are able to go out there and compete.”

The Browns landed Todd Monken as their new head coach following his time as the Ravens’ offensive coordinator. Owner Jimmy Haslam spoke about their hiring process, saying they started with around 25 candidates, and Monken was at the top of their list the entire time.

“You go through a search process — I think we started out with 20, 25 candidates,” Haslam said, via the team’s X. “I think we interviewed nine, I might be off by one there. A search is a little bit of a roller coaster. Somebody drops out, somebody comes in. You get better references or better test results on someone. Or worse. I would say Todd was on the top of the list the entire time. I think our search lasted 20 days and I’d say he was leading the pack or in the front pack the entire time.”