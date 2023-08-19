AFC Notes: Treylon Burks, C.J. Stroud, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Jaguars

Jaguars OL coach Phil Rauscher said rookie OL Anton Harrison‘s footwork is the best he’s seen out of a rookie.

“His feet are the best I’ve seen out of a rookie,” Rauscher said, via Jags Wire. “We drafted Christian Darrisaw when I was in Minnesota in the first round and Christian’s an unbelievable player, but foot-speed-wise, Anton’s got him beat in that sense. When you don’t have great foot speed, you have to have great length and fundamentals and stuff. So [having great foot speed] kind of gives you an edge…If you screw up, your feet can catch you back up and get you through the down, which is hard.”

Texans

Texans WR Robert Woods said rookie QB C.J. Stroud is continuously growing as a quarterback this offseason and getting accustomed to different defensive looks.

“I think he’s growing and growing as a quarterback,” Woods said, via TexansWire. “Even from the first preseason game to these two practices, I think we’re constantly learning and growing as a team. Seeing him grow as a quarterback, seeing different defenses, different looks, commanding the offense, I think that’s really good for our offense and for our quarterback to be able to compete, see different things. He’s going into this game as the starter, getting another game opportunity. He’s feeling it out and getting used to and be ready to go for the real action.”

Titans

Titans HC Mike Vrabel said WR Treylon Burks‘ potential injury situation after leaving Wednesday’s practice turned out to result in a “best-case scenario.” However. Vrabel did not put a timetable on Burks’ return, per Terry McCormick.